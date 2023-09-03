During Oregon football's absolute destruction of Portland State on Saturday, it's not only the Ducks players that took the spotlight. The team's mascot also went insanely viral for its challenge that became hilariously brutal.

As most Oregon fans would know, the Ducks' mascot has made it a tradition over the years to do a push-up whenever the team scores. However, in their season-opener, things got out of hand. Certainly, the mascot didn't expect the team to accumulate more than 80 points in the game.

The Ducks destroyed the Vikings 81-7. After Portland State scored a touchdown in the first quarter, it was all Oregon football. They finished the first half with 50 before piling more misery on their opponents. Bo Nix threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-27 pass completion, while Jordan James and Bucky Irving added three and two rushing TDs, respectively.

It resulted to 546 total push-ups for the mascot, and by the end of the game, the poor thing could lay on the ground in exhaustion.

Oregon’s mascot does push ups every time the Ducks score… He was EXHAUSTED after doing 546 total pushups in Oregon’s 81-7 victory over Portland State 🥵pic.twitter.com/ETUlu064kf https://t.co/UI7zclpf6F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 2, 2023

No one can blame Oregon football's mascot, though. Imagine doing 500-plus push-ups in a span of two hours! It's safe to assume that by the end of the first half, the mascot is probably wishing that the Ducks show some mercy to the Vikings.

The poor Duck mascot aside, though, Oregon football certainly couldn't wish for a better start than what they had on Sunday. Their 81 points is the most they scored in the modern era, and they also became the first FBS team since UNLV back in 2015 to score 80 or more points in a single game.

Sure enough, hopes are high that they can carry that momentum when they play Texas Tech next. As for the mascot, he better be ready.