As the Oregon football program awaits its destiny in the College Football Playoff, the Ducks' defense looks to get much better in the trenches after acquiring former Georgia and USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander in the transfer portal. Battling Penn State and SMU, Oregon football swooped in and got one of the top defensive linemen in the portal, per Hayes Fawcett on X.

After spending a season with Georgia in 2022, Alexander transferred to USC, where he'd spend the last two seasons.

Alexander was a member of the 2022 National Championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs, but with Jalen Carter leading the charge on the interior of their defensive line, the true freshman didn't get used much.

However, in that freshman season, Alexander totaled nine tackles, three tackles for loss, two passes defended, and two sacks. So, although he wasn't utilized frequently, he showed his capabilities in the few snaps he did get.

Then, after transferring to USC for his sophomore season, Alexander was part of a Trojans defense that allowed 34.4 points per game, ranking them 121st out of 133 possible schools.

Alexander was a standout for the Trojans, but as an interior defensive lineman, that doesn't always show up on the stat sheet. In 2023, he played in 13 games, totaling 48 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four passes defended, and one-and-a-half sacks.

However, in 2024, Alexander was battling for playing time, forcing his hand to redshirt his junior year, that way this season wasn't a wash for the former Georgia Bulldog.

Ex-Georgia, USC DL Bear Alexander joins Oregon football via transfer portal

Now, in the new world of NIL and the transfer portal, college football looks a lot different than it once did, as players can seemingly come and go as they please. That's not actually the case, but for people who aren't following closely, a lot can change in a little bit of time.

As Alexander joins an Oregon football program on the rise in a loaded Big Ten conference, his likelihood of getting better national exposure skyrockets.

And with the NFL draft being his next move most likely, positive national exposure is a large part of a player's draft stock.

Not that USC is a bad program, but considering his battle for playing time with the Trojans, it made sense for Alexander to make his second run through the transfer portal.

And after beating out Penn State and SMU, the Ducks got their Bear.