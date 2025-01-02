It's one thing to lose, and it's another thing to get embarrassed the way that Oregon Football did in the CFP Quarterfinal on Wednesday. The No. 1 Ducks lost 41-21 to Ohio State, and their fanbase's anger is reaching unprecedented levels.

Fans are using GIFS, videos, and everything in between to voice their displeasure, such as @liam_nabors3 on X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

@JuicegawdinPriv perfectly described what happened to Oregon's previously undefeated season.

Meanwhile, @JRAMNOTTHAGOAT laid out the timeline of the Ducks' season before using a GIF of “The Sopranos” character Paul Walnuts pointing and laughing.

“-Only undefeated Oregon team in history

-Beat Ohio State first

-Won the big ten

-Got a bye

-1 seed

-Players quit at half

-Lose in embarrassing fashion,” the user said.

Gil's Arena Show executive producer and host Josiah Johnson highlighted Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith's domination of Oregon.

The true freshman hauled in seven catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns one game after catching six balls for 103 yards and two scores against Tennessee in the CFP First Round. Ducks coach Dan Lanning had high praise for Smith in his post-game presser, via On3's Ari Wasserman.

“He's strong. He attacks the ball in the air as well as any receiver I've seen. The guy's NFL ready,” he proclaimed. “He's that talented. He's special. Will Howard did a great job getting the ball to him tonight, and he's tough to defend. He's physical, he's got all the tools. Really talented player.”

Although Oregon has won the Holiday Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, and the Big Ten Championship since Lanning arrived in 2022, it's hard to be excited after such an embarrassing loss on the big stage. This was the Ducks' first CFP appearance since losing the National Championship to Urban Meyer's Ohio State squad on January 12th, 2015, and it couldn't have gone much worse.

Lanning and company must now turn the page and prepare to navigate their second season in the newly-expanded Big Ten.