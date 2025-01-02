There were two College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchups on New Year's Day, and one of them went down in the Rose Bowl. The Ohio State football team took on top seed Oregon in Pasadena, and it was expected to be the game of the playoff. However, the Buckeyes jumped on the Ducks early and it didn't even end up being a game. Ohio State was up by multiple scores before anyone could blink, and Oregon never came back.

Star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith got things started quickly for the Ohio State football team as he scored a long touchdown just minutes into the contest. The Buckeye did not let up, and they ended up having a 34-0 lead in the first half.

Oregon was able to put together a couple scoring drives to make it 34-15, but Ohio State didn't let them get any closer than that. The Buckeyes reasserted their dominance with another touchdown, and they ended up winning 41-21.

Not many people were expecting the top seed in the playoff to get run out of the building like that, but Ohio State is playing some very good football right now. College football fans were active on social media after the surprising Rose Bowl result.

Remember, Oregon and Ohio State played in the regular season, and the Ducks won that matchup. However, some fans watched that game and thought that the Buckeyes were the better team.

“I actually think Ohio State was the better than Oregon in that first game, but some really fluky things happened that gifted Oregon pts,” One fan wrote. “And at Oregon. Gameplan tonight was terrible. I doubt much changes in a week. Oregon would have lost to ASU/BSU the way they played tonight.”

It was definitely clear who the better team was in the Rose Bowl. Ohio State was dominant, and this Oregon fan is hoping that the Buckeyes win it all for the Big Ten.

“Seriously awesome performance from Buckeyes,” The fan said. “Dominant in every faucet of the game. Ohio State didn’t create that storied legacy overnight. Oregon still has a long way to go in building our program. Good luck to Ohio State. Bring the trophy home to B1G!”

After the way that Ohio State dominated Oregon and Tennessee, it's easy to forget that this offense was completely shutdown by Michigan a month ago. What would happen if the Buckeyes and Wolverines played again?

“After Ohio State finishes their stretch of obliterating Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and ND/Georgia, I feel like Michigan should re-emerge like Gary in Pokémon after you beat the Elite Four for one final showdown,” One fan wrote.

One thing that a lot of people are talking about is the College Football Playoff format. The one seed got rewarded by playing Ohio State while teams like Texas and Penn State that have multiple losses got home games and then Arizona State/Boise State? A lot of people think that the format needs to change.

“Haha Oregon definitely laid an egg today, but everyone watching how Penn State and Ohio State played in the first round knew they shouldn’t be the 6 and 8 seed,” One fan pointed out. “There are legitimate problems with the format.”

This was a great season for Oregon as they are Big Ten champions, but when it mattered most, they crumbled. The Ducks are now done, and Ohio State is moving on to take on Texas in the semifinal matchup at the Cotton Bowl.