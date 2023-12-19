UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly speaks on the departure of former five-star prospect Dante Moore to Oregon.

UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly broke silence on the departure of former five-star prospect Dante Moore. The true freshman spent one season with UCLA, splitting starting snaps with Ethan Garbers. Moore has since committed to Oregon, a team that was heavily involved in his recruitment out of high school.

Instead of sticking with the team he formally committed to, Moore decided it was best for him to look for a new opportunity. Oregon has also been known for its top-level NIL services, sp that may have been a factor in the commitment. He was thought to leave UCLA football to secure a starting role elsewhere, but with the Ducks bringing in Dillon Gabriel that doesn't seem to be the case.

“It’s just the nature of the position. If you look at the transfer rate for all quarterbacks? It’s probably the highest position that transfers in college football,” said Kelly, per Sam Gillenwater at On3. “Only one guy can play. I think, when you factor in some of the other factors like NIL and some of those things? It becomes a different world.”

Kelly backed himself and the UCLA football program, explaining they gave Moore the opportunity, but ultimately situations work out through different mindsets. Moore and Kelly weren't in the same frame of mind and it seems like Moore's commitment to UCLA was never a true fidelity.

“I don’t think you can cookie cutter anything and say we did this, we’ll do that,” Kelly continued. “I don’t think you’ll ever say we’re not going to do this, we’re not gonna do that. You treat everybody as an individual, you try to get to know him as well as you can based on NCAA rules, and then you try to make it work. That’s what you try to do.”