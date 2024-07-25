The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out last Monday. All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Oregon football fans. The Ducks have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let’s take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren’t really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today’s era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Oregon football has a lot of hype coming into the season

Oregon football is making the move to the Big Ten this season, and there are a lot of people that think the Ducks will end up winning the conference in year one. Oregon was close to winning the Pac-12 and making the College Football Playoff last season, but they couldn't get past Washington in the regular season or the conference title game. The Ducks were big favorites in their second game against their rival, but they couldn't get the job done.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, it would be a big disappointment for Oregon football if they don't make the playoff this season. They are viewed as a lock to qualify, but they want to do more than just that. The Ducks want to win the Big Ten and to get a bye in the playoff.

The four highest-ranked conference champions get a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoff, so winning your conference is huge. Winning three straight games isn't nearly as daunting as four, and it gives your team extra time to rest. You can still get into the playoff without winning your conference, but the conference championship is still crucial.

Oregon football is expected to be one of the best teams in the Big Ten this year, and some big time transfer portal additions are a big reason why. However, the Ducks also have some great weapons from last year's squad coming back. Here are their top three returners:

1. Tez Johnson, WR

Wide receiver Tez Johnson is the top returner for this Oregon team this year. He was an absolute beast last year, and he's going to be scary good again in 2024. He caught 86 passes last season for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns. His quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, is expected to be in the Heisman conversation just like Bo Nix was last year, so Johnson is going to have another elite QB to play with. He is going to be giving defenses fits all year long, and he is going to be one of the best WRs in the country. This Oregon offense is loaded.

2. Jordan James, RB

Big Ten teams also love their running backs, and Jordan James is a good one. He is going to be the go-to guy in the backfield this season for the Ducks, and he should be able to put up some big numbers. He ran the ball 107 times last year for 759 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged over seven yards per carry, which is extremely impressive. This Oregon football offense has lethal weapons at every position, and Jordan James is one of the best. He's going to have a huge year.

3. Terrance Ferguson, TE

Terrance Ferguson didn't have a crazy year last season, but it was very solid, and he will likely be even better this year. Also, the tight end position is a crucial one in the Big Ten. It's going to be interesting to see how these new Pac-12 schools fit in with the traditional physical play of their new conference. A lot of teams in the Big Ten loves to get their TEs involved often, and having a guy like Terrance Ferguson is huge in this conference. He caught 42 passes for 414 yards and six touchdowns last year. He should be a good weapon for this Oregon offense this year.