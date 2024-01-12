Oregon news anchor responds to his misleading information, that detailed Dan Lanning replacing Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.

The college football world has been on a media rollercoaster through the past week. Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning was one of the few names in the conversation to replace Nick Saban as Alabama's next head coach. An Oregon evening anchor, Brandon Kamerman spoke on the potential move for Lanning, giving insight on the situation. Kamerman reported that Lanning was in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, interviewing for the head coaching vacancy.

This was in fact not the case since it was later reported that Lanning was in Eugene, Oregon with his family. Kamerman has since issued an apology on his behalf, stating it was a mistake on his part and not the news team.

“Yesterday, we were part of those rumors, reporting that Lanning was in Alabama. That information was wrong. I take full responsibility for that. It wasn’t the KVAL sports team, it wasn’t the rest of the news department here, which is filled with ethical, strong journalists. That one was on me. I take it seriously, and I do want to apologize to our viewers and to my colleagues,” said Kamerman, per