As the Oregon State football team prepares to face off against the Oregon Ducks in an early iteration of their long-standing rivalry, Beavers head coach Trent Bray is steering clear of any narratives centered around revenge. Instead, Bray is emphasizing the opportunity for his team to showcase their skills on a national platform against a highly ranked opponent as the Oregon-Oregon State Civil War rivalry continues.

This year's matchup, slated for September 14th, marks a significant change in tradition, as it is the first time since 1994 that this rivalry game will be held in September. The shift comes after Oregon's move to the Big Ten in the offseason, adding a fresh dynamic to the historic rivalry. During his weekly press conference, Bray expressed his views on the upcoming game, focusing on the Beavers’ preparation and mentality rather than past scores.

When asked about the possibility of the team harboring feelings of revenge in a recent press conference, particularly from players who were part of the 2022 victory, Bray acknowledged the awareness within the Oregon State team but quickly redirected focus (h/t Jared Mack of 247Sports).

“They know of it, they are aware of it. There's only a handful of them who have done it and lived it,” Bray stated. “The biggest is the opportunity to go out and compete at the national level and national stage and show what we can do and do it against a good opponent. That's the bigger focus for our guys.”

The notion of being an underdog against the ninth-ranked Ducks was also downplayed by Bray.

“No, we haven't even talked about that. For us, that's not really a storyline or a factor. Our ability to go out there and execute the game plan. That's our focus,” he explained, emphasizing the internal focus within the team rather than external perceptions.

Oregon State coach Trent Bray on the upcoming Civil War game

Bray also gave insights into what the Beavers have observed from the Ducks’ gameplay, noting the high level of talent across the board. “They've got a tremendous amount of athletes, obviously very talented QB. Athletes everywhere on the field—up front, tight end.” Bray remarked. He highlighted the importance of Oregon State maintaining technical soundness and using their physicality to counteract Oregon’s athletic prowess.

Regarding the evolving nature of college football rivalries in the era of the transfer portal, Bray acknowledged the potential impact. “Guys aren't staying at places for three or four years anymore, they're at three or four different colleges sometimes. So that definitely can play a part of it,” he noted, reflecting on how the transient nature of player rosters might affect the traditional rivalry dynamics.

As the game approaches, Bray remains focused on the present, emphasizing a week-by-week approach to the season. “3-0, that's the biggest thing. That's what we're after, it's kind of one week at a time. I know that's cliche, but that's how you live in football,” he stated. This practical, focused strategy reflects Bray's commitment to grounding his team in the immediate tasks ahead, ensuring they remain concentrated on their performance rather than getting caught up in the emotions and history of the rivalry.