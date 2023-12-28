ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Marcus Freeman looks to win his second straight bowl game as Notre Dame faces Oregon State. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Sun Bowl Oregon State-Notre Dame prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Sun Bowl is the oldest of the non-New Year's Six Bowl games. The first game was held on January 1, 1935. It was played between two high school teams. The next year, two college squads played for the first time as Hardin-Simmons, a now Division III school, played New Mexico A&M, now New Mexico State. Since 2011, this game has featured an ACC school or Notre Dame and a school from the Pac-12. It was also played on New Year's Day until 1958. This year, Notre Dame plays in the Sun Bowl for the second time ever. They won this game over Miami in 2010. Oregon State is playing in this game for the third time, winning in both 2006 and 2008. The 2008 game was the second lowest scoring since 1940 with a 3-0 Oregon State win. The 1940 game was a 0-0 tie.

Oregon State enters the game sitting at 8-4 on the year. They started 6-1 with the only loss being a three-point loss to Washington State. Oregon State then lost to Arizona by three before beating Colorado and Stanford. They ended their season facing Washington and Oregon. The Washington game was close, just a two-point loss, but they suffered their first blowout of the season against rival Oregon State. They will be without their head coach in this game though, as Jonathan Smith has left to take over at Michigan State.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame comes into the game 9-3 on the year. They opened the year 4-0 before a close loss to Ohio State. After beating Duke, they would lose to Louisville. They would snag two more easier wins before their third loss of the year, falling to Clemson by eight. Still, they were able to finish the season strong. Notre Dame beat Wake Forest and Stanford by a combined 101 to 30.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Sun Bowl Odds: Oregon State-Notre Dame Odds

Oregon State: +6.5 (-115)

Notre Dame: -6.5 (-105)

Over: 41.5 (-112)

Under: 41.5 (-102)

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Notre Dame

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread

Oregon State was 30th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 30th in yards per game. They ranked 40th in the rushing game, and 48th in the passing game. Oregon State will be without DJ Uiagealelei and Aidan Chiles in this game. That means Ben Gulbranson will be starting in this game. Gulbranson completed one pass for six yards this year. Last year he passed for 1,440 yards and nine touchdowns though. He did have four interactions that year.

Oregon State may last without their leading rusher as well. Damien Martinez led the way this year for Oregon State with 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns. Still, he was arrested for a DUI and has been listed as doubtful to play. This will make Deshaun Fenwick the leadback in this game. He comes into the game with 506 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

Oregon State will also be without their top wide receiver and tight end. Anthony Gould and his 711 yards plus two scores have opted out of this game. So has Jack Velling and his 438 yards and eight scores. They will still have Silas Bolden. Bolden enters the game with 713 yards this year and five touchdowns. Backup tight end Riley Sharp will also look to step up. He had just six receptions for 96 yards this year but did score twice.

The defense was 35th in points per game against while 39th in yards per game against. They sat 15th against the run while sitting 95th against the pass. They will be led by first-team All-Pac 12 safety Kitan Oladapo. He had two sacks this year and had 21 stops for offensive failures in the run game. He also had a forced fumble. In coverage, he had two interceptions and six pass breakups.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread

Notre Dame sits tenth in points per game this year while sitting 34th in yards per game. They are 33rd in rushing while sitting 53rd in passing. Notre Dame is also missing a lot in this game. Sam Hartman has opted out of this game. He passed for 2,696 yards this year and 24 touchdowns. That will lead to Steve Angeli starting in this one. He threw for 272 yards and four scores this year.

In the run game, Notre Dame will also be without Audric Estime. He was the leading rusher on this team by a lot. He ran for 1,341 yards this year while scoring 18 times. This will lead to Jeremiyah Love being the main back. He ran for 339 yards this year and just one touchdown. In the receiving game, the top four receiving threats for the Iriash are also missing, either due to being in the transfer portal or injury. This will leave Jaden Greathouse as the top receiving threat. He has just 252 yards this year, but he did score five times.

On defense, Notre Dame was 11th in points against per game, while sitting seventh in yards against. They were 37th in rushing defense while sitting third in passing defense. The defense will be led by Bronco Nagurski winning Safety Xavier Watts. Watts forced a fumble this year in the run game while being great in the passing game. He has seven interceptions and three pass breakups, while not allowing a score.

Final Oregon State-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

A bunch is missing for both teams in this one. Most of the offensive production is out. Still, Notre Dame will have a near full-strength defense in this one. They will be able to limit Oregon State heavily. The Irish will struggle to move the ball though. Four of the five starting offensive linemen, and five of the seven top receivers are out for this game. That is along with Sam Hartman and Audric Estime. This makes the best play in this game on the total.

Final Oregon State-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Under 41.5 (-6.5)