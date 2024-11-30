ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon-Alabama prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oregon Alabama.

Alabama delivered an important victory over the Houston Cougars earlier this week in Las Vegas. The Crimson Tide lost to Purdue and beat Illinois in the weeks preceding the Houston game. The Tide needed a signature win — Illinois was good, but not elite — and Houston offered the kind of opponent Alabama and coach Nate Oats really wanted to take down.

The bar has been raised for Alabama basketball. The program finally made its first Final Four last season. Now Oats is trying to establish the Tide as an entrenched power in college hoops. Going back to the Final Four this season and doing so as a No. 1 seed would cement Bama as a destination program in the sport. It's notable that the team which defeated Alabama in a quality Final Four national semifinal last spring was UConn. If you go back 35 years to the late 1980s, UConn was a nobody program at that time. No one really knew or cared about the Huskies. Jim Calhoun was just beginning to become the architect of a modern college basketball dynasty, one which Dan Hurley has carried into the 2020s. That's the thing about building something: Do it well enough, and everything can change on a scale no one can imagine in the present moment.

Jim Calhoun hoped that UConn would become a goliath in the course of time, but neither he nor any of his successors could have imagined just how high UConn could climb.

Nate Oats is trying to make the same journey with Bama basketball. He is on his way up, but there are so many greater heights to reach, and there's no time for stagnation.

Having just defeated Houston and Rutgers, Alabama will want to complete its week with a win over an improving Oregon team which has shown that it is a very tough out this season under coach Dana Altman.

This is a neutral-site game in Las Vegas at the end of Feast Week.

Here are the Oregon-Alabama College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Oregon: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Alabama: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 165.5 (-115)

Under: 165.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oregon vs Alabama

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

The betting situation for this game is not easy to calibrate. Alabama is the more prominent program and — in a best-of-seven-game series — would be favored to win without question. In a one-game situation, however, Dana Altman is not a coach most teams would want to oppose. Altman guided Oregon to the 2017 Final Four and to a No. 1 seed in the 2016 NCAA Tournament. This 2024-2025 Oregon team is unbeaten. The best thing about these Ducks is that they dominate the final five minutes of games — not full games, but definitely in crunch time. They did it against Portland. They did it against Oregon State. They did it against Texas A&M. Oregon was in real trouble in all three of those games but owned the final minutes to prevail. Continuously finding solutions in tense and difficult moments breathes so much confidence into a basketball team. Alabama is catching Oregon at the wrong time. The Ducks are flying right now, and they will carry their momentum into this game. They're getting 5.5 points and will probably take this game down to the wire.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Crimson Tide had their own stressful situation against Rutgers, wasting a comfortable lead late in regulation but battling back to survive. That should loosen up this team and enable it to play its best. The win over Houston as well as the win over Rutgers should give Alabama total assurance that it can make mistakes and still win. If this team plays its best, Oregon will not keep pace.

Final Oregon-Alabama Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Oregon, but Alabama could very easily win by six points. Just enjoy this game. You don't have to bet on it.

Final Oregon-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Oregon +5.5