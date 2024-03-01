The Oregon Ducks will head to the desert to face the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Oregon-Arizona prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
Oregon defeated the Oregon State Beavers 78-71 on Wednesday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. They held a 35-33 halftime lead. Then, the Ducks put the game out of reach in the final quarter after Jermaine Couisnard hit a jumper to put the Ducks up for good with 9:43 left. Kwame Evans Jr. finished as the top scorer, producing 22 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Couisnard added 16 points while going 4 for 13, including 1 for 6 from the triples. N'Faly Dante finished with 11 points. Also, Jackson Shelstad had 11 points. Brennan Rigsby ended with 14 points off the bench.
The Ducks shot 49 percent from the floor, including 27.8 percent from beyond the arc (5 for 18). Additionally, Oregon also shot 71.9 percent from the hardwood (23 for 32 from the field). The Ducks also won the board battle 32-25. Moreover, they also had eight steals.
Arizona defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 85-67 at Desert Financial Arena on Wednesday. They build a 41-27 halftime lead. Next, they maintained the lead to win the game on the road. Kylan Boswell had 17 points to lead the way. Also, Caleb Love added 16 points. Oumar Ballo made all six of his shots to finish with 14 points. Likewise, Pelle Larsson had 12 points despite shooting 5 for 13. Keshad Johnson had 10 points.
The Wildcats shot 54.2 percent from the floor, including 38.1 percent from the three-point line. Yet, the Wildcats also shot 72.2 percent from the free-throw line. But they also won the board battle 36-28. Moreover, they overcame 11 turnovers.
Arizona is 54-36 against Oregon since 1970. Furthermore, they have won two in a row in the series. The Cardinals defeated the Ducks 87-78 last month in Oregon. Yet, Oregon has gone 7-3 over the last 10 games in the series with Arizona, including 3-2 at McKale Memorial Arena.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Arizona Odds
Oregon: +13.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +680
Arizona: -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -1100
Over: 158.5 (-110)
Under: 158.5 (-110)
How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona
Time: 2:05 PM ET/11:05 AM PT
TV: ESPN
TV: ESPN
Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win
Oregon comes into this showdown with a 14-14 mark against the spread. Also, they are 5-2 against the spread as the underdog. The Ducks are also 5-5 against the spread on the road. Even more important, they are 4-1 against the spread as the road underdog. The Ducks are also 11-6 against the spread against the Pac-12.
The Ducks have three players that can do damage. Ultimately, they need all of them to have a chance against the Wildcats. Dante is averaging 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 63.4 percent from the floor. Now, he will need to take charge of the situation and make his shots. Couisnard is averaging 14.7 points per game. However, he is not shooting well, hitting only 39.9 percent of his attempts, including 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. Couisnard has been a poor shooter recently, hitting 7 of 38 (18 percent) shots over three games. Meanwhile, Jackson Shelstad is averaging 12.2 points per game. He is shooting 45 percent from the hardwood, including 34.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Oregon will cover the spread if they can shoot efficiently and get hot from the triples. Also, they need to play tough defense to prevent the Wildcats from running wild.
Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win
Arizona enters this matchup with an 18-10 record against the spread. Furthermore, they are 16-10 against the spread as the favorite. The Wildcats are also 10-5 against the spread at home. Lastly, they are 13-4 against the spread against the conference.
Arizona has so many weapons that can hurt you. Let's look at them. First, there is Love. He is averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor, including 36.3 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, Ballo is averaging 13.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Ballo is also shooting 63 percent from the field. Also, Larsson has been solid. He is averaging 13 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting well, hitting 53.9 percent of his shots, including 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 11.6 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 52.5 percent from the hardwood, including 34.3 percent from the triples. Boswell is averaging 10.1 points per game. Yet, he is not shooting as well as his other teammates, hitting just 40.8 percent from the floor, including 38.4 percent from the three-point line.
Arizona will cover the spread if they continue shooting well. Additionally, they need to force Oregon into taking bad shots.
Final Oregon-Arizona Prediction & Pick
Oregon is third in the Pac-12 and actually has an outside chance to catch Arizona with three games left as they trail them by two. Meanwhile, Arizona is barely hanging on to the Pac-12, with a half-game lead over Washington State. But Arizona has been tough to beat at McKale Memorial Center, going 7-1 in the Pac-12, with the lone loss coming against Washington State. Conversely, Oregon has gone 5-4 on the road, with a win over Washington State as the highlight. Despite this, Arizona is a much better team. The spread is currently hovering around 14-16 points. This will be the last home game of the regular season for the Wildcats. Therefore, expect them to go all out for this one. Arizona wins this one and barely covers the spread.
Final Oregon-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -13.5 (-110)