The Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Oregon UCLA prediction and pick. Find how to watch Oregon UCLA.

This is a fascinating game on many levels. Before the season began, most people expected this game in early February to be a battle for second or third place in the Pac-12 Conference. Arizona was the preseason favorite in the league, but Oregon and UCLA were both picked to finish in the top five in preseason polls. Both the Ducks and Bruins were expected to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Yet, entering this game, the circumstances are very different compared to what was initially anticipated.

Oregon has a chance of making the NCAA Tournament, but the Ducks are squarely on the bubble and are in danger of missing March Madness. One thing which is working against Oregon is that UCLA and the team the Ducks just defeated on Thursday, the USC Trojans, aren't good. Beating UCLA and USC was supposed to be a resume-building pair of results, but this season, beating those teams doesn't contain much value. UCLA has zero chance of being an at-large NCAA Tournament team. The Bruins have had a disastrous year, just like USC. The Ducks have to beat the Bruins just to maintain their resume. Their portfolio won't really improve if they win; they're just trying to avoid a big hit to their profile.

However, as mediocre as UCLA has been this season, the Bruins have actually shown some signs of life in recent weeks. They almost won at Arizona. Then they thrashed USC on the road. Then they handled their business against Oregon State this past Thursday. UCLA might be rounding into form. It's a dangerous game for Oregon. The Ducks need to win but are facing a dangerous opponent which lacks a strong win-loss record. It's all risk and little reward for Oregon, but the Ducks must win this game nevertheless if they want to dance in March.

Here are the Oregon-UCLA College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-UCLA Odds

Oregon Ducks: -1.5 (-102)

UCLA Bruins: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 134.5 (-106)

Under: 134.5 (-114)

How To Watch Oregon vs UCLA

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

The Ducks are coming off a win at USC in which they got well-rounded contributions from their starters. One other encouraging note about that win on Thursday night is that Oregon collected 17 offensive rebounds. UCLA, under head coach Mick Cronin, is a try-hard team. The Bruins pride themselves on their effort and intensity. Oregon's ability to attack the offensive glass and collect loose balls is the kind of blue-collar trait which can and will defeat UCLA. Oregon has already beaten the Bruins once this season; doing so a second time should be entirely manageable in a game whose point spread is very close to a pick 'em.

Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread

The Bruins are getting better. They might have won in Tucson against the Arizona Wildcats a few weeks ago if Mick Cronin had not picked up a bad technical foul, and if they hadn't missed a dunk when leading Arizona by one point late in regulation. UCLA is a much better team than it was three weeks ago. That evolution should really help against an Oregon team which is thin and has been hampered by injuries all season long.

Final Oregon-UCLA Prediction & Pick

Oregon will be tough, but UCLA is at home and improving. Stay away from this game.

Final Oregon-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Oregon -1.5