A Pac-12 After-Dark showdown on the hardwood will be in the works as the Washington State Cougars battle with the Oregon Ducks. Let's check out our College Basketball odds series where our Oregon-Washington State prediction and pick will be unveiled.

On the other side of things, head coach Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks have stormed out to an impressive 3-0 flawless mark to begin conference play and are 11-3 overall. In fact, the Ducks have reeled off four consecutive victories and look to be a player this year in the Pac-12. Can they get the job done on the road as slight underdogs?

Entering play with a not-too-shabby 10-4 overall record, it is the Cougars that are coming off a much-needed 65-58 home victory over the Oregon State Beavers to earn their first conference win of the season. After improving to 1-2 in Pac-12 play, does Washington State have what it takes to earn a decisive triumph?

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Washington State Odds

Oregon: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -104

Washington State: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington State

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread

Clearly, the Ducks are exhibiting that they are a force to be reckoned with as one of the hottest teams in the conference, but in order to continue playing at such a sizzling pace, they will need to find ways to keep the turnovers to a minimum while also capitalizing from the three-point line. In their victory over the Washington Huskies on Thursday, it was the Ducks that only turned the ball over eleven times. Despite shooting only 33% from beyond the arc against UW, it wouldn't be surprising to see Oregon make it an emphasis to get clean looks from deep. Overall, this team has shot 35% from three-point range as a whole on the season, but exceeding this mark would all but make things very difficult for a Wazzu team playing at home.

Undoubtedly, Oregon has to be feeling good about themselves at 11-3 which is their best start to a season since 2019-2020, but the Ducks have to make sure that the early success doesn't get to their heads. All in all, it is vital for Oregon to put the basketball in their playmaker's hands. More specifically, the dynamic one-two punch of freshman point guard Jackson Shelstad and forward Kwame Evans Jr. has raised the level of excitement surrounding this program for the present and future. With the two of these names averaging more than 25.o points per game combined, a healthy dosage of pick-and-roll looks offensively between the pair may end up being a recipe for success when it is all said and done. Evidently, Washington State are no slouches on defenses, so even winning the halftime adjustments battle by this coaching staff could pay off in a huge way.

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread

If there is anything that the Cougars have excelled in to begin the 2023-2024 college basketball season, it is a swarming and suffocating defense that leaves opponents with very little room to operate efficiently. As it stands, WSU only allows 64.2 points per game which could bode well considering that the Ducks offense rarely misses a beat. Whether it's blocking shots down low in the paint or playing exceptionally perimeter defense to eliminate the threat of the three-ball, the Cougars are making a name for themselves on the defensive end of the floor.

While the defense will need to be the name of the game for the Cougars, hitting open looks and taking advantage of every opportunity they get offensively will need to be a part of the game plan. Alas, look no further than the experienced and fundamentally sound senior forward in Isaac Jones to have his opportunities on the offensive end. Not only is Jones the Cougars leading scorer with 14.4 PPG, but he also has a knack in making a difference in the rebounding department. If Jones and company can get after it on the glass both offensively and defensively, then it could be Washington State that makes a run for Oregon's money.

Final Oregon-Washington State Prediction & Pick

Arguably enough, winning on the road in college basketball continues to be one of the most difficult things in sports. However, Oregon is the better team and are capable of winning on the road even if Washington State is (8-0) defending their court. Take Oregon in this one and don't second-guess it!

Final Oregon-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Oregon -1.5 (-120)