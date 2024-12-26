Oregon football looks to be walking into a potential quarterback duel on New Year's Day. Ohio State brings star QB1 Will Howard, who's thrown 29 touchdowns. The Ducks, meanwhile, have their star behind center in Dillon Gabriel.

Oregon's starter threw one less touchdown pass compared to Howard. But they still shredded defenses with 3,558 yards and led the only unbeaten team left. Gabriel is indeed playing an integral part in the Ducks' plans at the Rose Bowl. Oregon needs another epic outing from Gabriel to keep its season, plus national title hopes, alive against the Buckeyes.

But he's not the x-factor on Oregon's side down in Pasadena.

If Gabriel isn't Oregon's top x-factor, then who is? This Ducks star does have a major involvement involving Howard.

Oregon needs a breakout game from Matayo Uiagalelei

The top-ranked Ducks need their top pass rusher to raise their game to another level for this one.

Matayo Uiagalelei has established himself as a ball of fury. Relentless energy erupts off the edge with him. The imposing 6-foot-5, 270-pounder plays like his long hair is on fire.

That's the type of player Oregon needs in this much-anticipated rematch against Ohio State. Opposing defenses have struggled to sack Howard in the Buckeyes' last two games. Indiana defensive tackle James Carpenter represents the last defender to tussle down Howard. Carpenter's sack arrived in the first quarter of the Buckeyes' 38-15 rout on Nov. 23.

That means the OSU offensive line hasn't allowed a sack in 11 consecutive quarters since Carpenter. But the Buckeyes' front five hasn't faced a double-digit sack master in the last two games, either.

Uiagalelei is the perfect defender to break this current sack-less game streak Howard is witnessing. He's coming inside the Rose Bowl with 10.5 sacks in tow. Uiagalelei has taken down QBs in nine games this season.

Oregon's top pass rusher on a late rampage

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi have found ways to create mismatches for Uiagalelei. They've taken advantage of his motor and tenacity in attacking QBs.

Uiagalelei has flipped a switch late during this undefeated run by the Ducks. He produced four of his 10.5 sacks during November. Oregon delivered three 20+ point routs during that span.

But even earlier, Uiagalelei showed pass-rushing consistency. He busted out a streak of six straight games by hitting one sack.

And guess which QB got taken down by the 19-year-old? Howard during the Oct. 12 meeting against Oregon.

Uiagalelei will be unleashed inside the “Grandaddy of them all” in Pasadena. He's earning added fuel for this rematch, too, off of who'll be in the stands. The native of Bellflower has a family bound to take a short drive to the Rose Bowl. The family element further ignites Uiagalelei's potential for a breakout night.

Oregon's defense plays so much better when Uiagalelei is penetrating backfields. They'll need him to make Howard uncomfortable.

Uiagalelei's play also helps this Oregon defender

Uiagalelei going off on Ohio State means a potential breakout game for one more Ducks defender.

Safety Tysheem Johnson will benefit greatly from a fiery Uiagalelei. Johnson tallied nine solo tackles in the Big 10 Conference title game. But he's got the potential to step up as a ballhawk in the City of Roses, thanks to the L.A. native.

The Ole Miss transfer most likely is playing deep against this group of Ohio State wide receivers. Emeka Egbuka is the potential 2025 NFL Draft first-rounder. But Johnson and the Ducks have to counter one explosive freshman, too. Jeremiah Smith is predicted to raise his game to another level, even after his epic College Football Playoff debut against Tennessee.

But if Uiagalelei gets enough pressure, he'll force Howard to make errant throws. That means Johnson will be in a position to grab the ball.

Regardless, Oregon's top pass rusher is the one who plays a vital role in keeping the Ducks' title hopes afloat.