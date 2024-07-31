The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder/designated hitter Eloy Jimenez in a deal with the Chicago White Sox before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Although a prospect was involved, the move will also provide the White Sox with an opportunity to move on from Jimenez's contract. So was this a good acquisition for Baltimore?

According to Spotrac, Jimenez has two club options remaining on his current contract. Jimenez can make $16.5 million in 2025 and $18.5 million in 2026 if the club accepts both options. He features a high-ceiling but Jimenez's injury history and underperformance will make a team think twice before exercising their club options.

It is certainly possible that Jimenez will turn his career around and play well for the Orioles. However, there is no question that he has failed to live up to expectations so far in his career.

Eloy Jimenez has endured no shortage of injury trouble

Again, and this cannot be stressed enough, but Jimenez features elite potential. If he could manage to stay healthy for an entire season it would not be surprising to see him hit 40 or more home runs. Jimenez, though, has played in MLB since 2019 and has only appeared in more than 100 games twice. He has also never played in more than 122 games.

The MLB world is hopeful that Jimenez will find a way to stay healthy. Nobody wants to see players consistently deal with injuries. The fact of the matter is that acquiring Jimenez is extremely risky given how often he has dealt with injury trouble, however.

Breaking down Jimenez's fit on Orioles roster

The Orioles have a number of quality position players on the roster. Jimenez is expected to DH for Baltimore, something that could take at-bats away from other players. One has to wonder what adding Jimenez will mean for players such as Ryan O'Hearn and Heston Kjerstad.

Both O'Hearn and Kjerstad have enjoyed better seasons than Jimenez. Yet, Jimenez will likely be the preferred option at DH. Unless Jimenez plays at a high level, he will simply be taking valuable at-bats away from other important players.

Baltimore is clearly looking for Jimenez to make a pivotal difference. The risk may be worth it if he begins to swing the bat well. Baltimore had options on the roster they could have turned to without taking on the former White Sox star's salary, though.

Will Eloy Jimenez find success with Orioles after trade?

There is a chance that Jimenez will prove to be a good acquisition for the O's. Baltimore features a talented lineup but they could use a true right-handed power threat like Eloy Jimenez.

It may not be the best overall fit, but a slugger like Jimenez can change the dynamic of an entire lineup. The only problem with this specific situation is that Jimenez has failed to play up to his potential for the most part so far in MLB. His unreliability, even when healthy, makes this a trade that the Orioles may end up regretting in the long run.