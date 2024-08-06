ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Orioles are on the road to take on the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Orioles-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Chris Bassitt

Grayson Rodriguez (13-4) with a 3.84 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 116.2 innings pitched, 130K/36BB, .243 oBA

Last Start: vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Win, 6 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, three earned, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 4.42 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 57 innings pitched, 68K/20BB, .247 oBA

Chris Bassitt (8-10) with a 4.02 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 123 innings pitched, 115K/48BB, .271 oBA

Last Start: at Baltimore Orioles: Loss, 4 innings, 9 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 4.24 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 68 innings pitched, 66K/26BB, .274 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Blue Jays Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -142

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

TV: MASN, SportsNet Canada

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baltimore is at the top of the MLB when it comes to offensive statistics. The Orioles are fifth in batting average, first in slugging percentage, first in home runs, and first in hard hit percentage. Baltimore has also been able to get to Bassitt this season. It was Bassitt's last start, and the Orioles put up 9 hits and five runs off him. The Blue Jays play in a little bit of a more hitter friendly park, so if the Orioles hit like that again, they will put a few balls out. As long as Baltimore continues to hit, they will win this game.

Grayson Rodriguez is pitching well this season. He is pitching especially well against the Blue Jays. Against Toronto, Rodriguez has thrown 12.2 innings, struck out 12, and he has a 2.84 ERA. Along with that, Rodriguez has a very good whiff rate and chase rate. He has good stuff, and the Blue Jays struggle to hit him. If he can have another good game against Toronto, the Orioles will win this game.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays have to give Bassitt some run support in this game. He has been really struggling lately, so it will be up to the offense. The good news is they are hitting the ball well lately. Since the All-Star break, the Blue Jays are batting .259 with a .730 OPS. Vladimir Guerrero Jr is at the forefront of that. Guerrero is hitting almost .500 with eight home runs, and OPS of 1.608 in that time frame. The Blue Jays will need Guerrero to lead the charge offensively if they want to win this game.

The Blue Jays have score four runs or more in 57 of their games this season. In those games, the Blue Jays are 43-14. Scoring four runs is the magic number for the majority of teams this season, however, that is more true for the Blue Jays. Toronto needs to get to Rodriguez in this game, and if they do, they will win.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Looking at the pitching matchup, it is hard for me to bet on Bassitt lately. For that reason, I am going to take the Orioles to win this game straight up.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-142)