The Baltimore Orioles are set to defend their American League East championship and potentially make an even deeper run in 2024. The O's were defeated in the ALDS in the 2023 playoffs, but it was still a successful season overall. Baltimore features a core group of young players that may be ready to take a step forward in this upcoming '24 campaign.
However, this team doesn't have much playoff experience and veteran leadership. From a statistical standpoint, it's difficult to argue that the Orioles need to make any major additions. The bullpen has some question marks but should perform well in 2024. The Corbin Burnes addition will drastically improve the rotation. Meanwhile, the offense produced impressive numbers throughout the 2023 season.
Even if some of the Orioles' youngest stars fall into a second or third-year slump, this offense is still going to be alright. So what do the O's need? What exactly is Baltimore's fatal flaw?
Orioles' 2024 fatal flaw
The Orioles need to add veterans with playoff experience. Baltimore featured more than enough talent to reach the World Series in 2023 but their inexperience displayed itself in the postseason.
For example, the Arizona Diamondbacks upset the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in last year's postseason before falling to the Texas Rangers in the World Series. Arizona had a young team for the most part, but veterans like Evan Longoria and Nick Ahmed displayed veteran leadership during the season. Longoria's postseason experience was pivotal when Arizona battled adversity in October.
Cedric Mullins is a good leader, but he doesn't have much playoff experience. Adding Corbin Burnes and closer Craig Kimbrel were big moves, but the O's need another position player who has played many meaningful games in October.
Someone like Longoria would have made a lot of sense. Former Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto is still available in free agency, so he could be an option.
The O's don't need another game-changing bat. Instead, a proven veteran could become a difference-maker. It doesn't matter if that veteran doesn't produce at a high level and is the 26th man on the roster. Adding someone like that will give the young players someone to talk to once the postseason rolls around.