Brian Matusz spent all but one game of his eight-year MLB career pitching for the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday, the Orioles announced that Matusz has passed away at the age of 37. No cause of death has been announced.

It's a post Baltimore was hoping they wouldn't have to make. Still, their message shows how much Matusz resonated with the Orioles and the entire city.

“A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched,” the team's post read. “He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face.”

“Brian's family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

During his time with the Orioles, Matusz compiled a 4.92 ERA and a 462/204 K/BB ratio. While he made 69 career starts, the left-hander was predominantly used out of the bullpen. It's a role Baltimore was more than comfortably putting him in for almost a decade.

Fans won't soon forget watching Matusz on the mound. Alongside the Orioles, fans across baseball paid their respects to Matusz.

“Rest in Peace to Brian Matusz. Being from Virginia, there was nothing better than turning on MASN and watching those Orioles teams,” MLB Hall of Pretty Good podcast wrote. “I regularly got to see Matusz pitch and he was always a favorite of mine. He will hold a special place in my heart forever. Praying for his family.”

Orioles fans have been dialed in on any free agency noise. Coming off of two straight playoff appearances, Baltimore wants to stay towards the top of the AL East. But now, the person at the front of Orioles fans' minds is Brian Matusz.

He may not have pitched for the team since 2016. However, Matusz certainly left his mark and will be mourned hereafter.