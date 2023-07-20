The Baltimore Orioles recently placed Cedric Mullins on the 10-day injured list with a groin strain. As the Orioles continue their push for a playoff berth, Mullins' latest injury update should have fans breathing a sigh of relief.

Mullins is able to do everything but run, via Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun. However, there still isn't a timetable for when the outfielder might make his return.

That ominous path back may have some fans worried about Mullins immediate future. However, he seems to need to just cross the running hurdle before a return to the diamond. Baltimore will be cautious with their star, however, the Orioles understand how important Mullins is to a potential playoff run.

Through 69 games this season, Mullins has hit .259 with nine home runs, 47 RBI and 14 stolen bases. He has taken a bit of a deep over the past two seasons after his All-Star appearance in 2021. However, Mullins has proven he has a bit of pop alongside his speed. His .347 on base percentage ranks just behind Adley Rutschman among Orioles hitters.

Baltimore will now need to wait to understand the full extent of Mullins' injury. Outside of running, he seems prepared to put in the work to get back on the diamond. But with stolen bases a major part of Mullins' arsenal, the Orioles will want to ensure he is ready to go upon his return.

In a surprise to many, the Orioles are firmly in the playoff and AL East race with their 58-37 record. Adding Cedric Mullins back in the mix would only strengthen Baltimore's playoff hold.