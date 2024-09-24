The Baltimore Orioles made a significant roster move Tuesday, optioning outfielder Eloy Jimenez to Triple-A Norfolk while reinstating infielder Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day injured list, according to MLB insider Robert Murray. This adjustment comes as the Orioles look to solidify their roster heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Mountcastle, sidelined since late August with a sprained left wrist, is poised to rejoin the Orioles' lineup. Prior to his injury, the 26-year-old first baseman posted 13 home runs, 61 RBIs, and a .730 OPS over 452 at-bats this season. His return adds crucial depth to Baltimore's infield as they continue their playoff push.

On the other hand, Jimenez, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline, has struggled to find consistency with his new team. The 27-year-old outfielder hit just .232/.270/.316 over 33 games with the Orioles, contributing one home run, five doubles, and seven RBIs in 100 plate appearances.

The decision to option Jimenez comes as a disappointment after his acquisition at the deadline was seen as a move to bolster Baltimore's outfield. Jimenez had shown flashes of his potential in Chicago, where he signed a six-year extension that includes a $16.5-million club option for 2025 and an $18.5-million option for 2026. However, his performance with the Orioles has not met expectations, leading to his demotion to Triple-A.

Despite having the right to reject the option due to his service time in the majors, Jimenez accepted the Baltimore Orioles' decision. This move suggests that Jiménez is committed to improving his form and working his way back onto the major league roster.

Baltimore, currently in the thick of the playoff race, will hope that Mountcastle’s return provides a boost to their lineup while Jimenez works on refining his approach at the plate in Norfolk. The Orioles are positioning themselves for a postseason run, and roster moves like these reflect the urgency of fine-tuning the team for October.