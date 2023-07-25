It wasn't too long ago when the Baltimore Orioles embraced the necessity of having to rebuild, bottoming out from 2018 to 2021. During that span, the Orioles won just 32.6 percent of their games. But in 2023, the fruits of their putridity over those years are beginning to pay off tenfold.

Following their 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night, the Orioles have won their 62nd game of the season, which may be a sign of better things to come for the the nascent franchise. As Sportsnet Stats pointed out on Twitter, in years that the Orioles have won 62 of their first 100 games, they have gone on to win the AL East (1969, 1970, 1971, 1979, 1997).

Now, there are 62 games left for the Orioles to play, so nothing is for certain — especially when they play in the extremely competitive AL East. In their division, all teams have a record above .500 at the time of writing, which is simply an incredible sight to behold.

Moreover, even though the Orioles have the second-best record in the MLB, they're only 2.5 games ahead of the second place Tampa Bay Rays in their division (61-42). So with there plenty of time left in the MLB calendar, the Orioles will have no room for complacency.

Even then, the Orioles are a young, hungry team made up of players who have bright futures ahead of them. With Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson leading the way on the position player front for years to come and a solid pitching rotation (not to mention an elite bullpen piece in Felix Bautista) in support, the Orioles should have more than enough firepower to sustain their push to win the AL East despite the Rays', Toronto Blue Jays', New York Yankees', and Boston Red Sox's best efforts.