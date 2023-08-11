The Baltimore Orioles have been the class of the American League for the better part of three weeks, posting a 16-9 record since the All-Star break. They've done that without one of their star players, outfielder Cedric Mullins, but the former All-Star is slated to return to the Orioles lineup Friday night against the Seattle Mariners.

Mullins has been sidelined with a right adductor groin strain. He hasn’t played in a game for the Orioles since July 15 but is set to make a comeback less than a month after sustaining the injury. He'll join an Orioles team coming off a series loss to the Houston Astros.

Mullins has been solid for Baltimore this season, collecting a .801 OPS with nine home runs, 16 doubles, 47 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. It's been a good bounce back after a down year by his standards in 2022.

This is Mullins' second stint on the injured list this season due to the groin strain. He was out for the first three weeks of June rehabbing the injury. The Orioles hope it won’t persist the rest of the season. Baltimore has 47 regular season games left and could lock up the top spot in the American League playoffs.

Cedric Mullins is a massive get back for the Orioles, especially as the dog days of summer hit. This is the time of year that truly defines the league's top contenders. If Baltimore can stay afloat throughout the next four weeks, it'll be in great shape once October comes around. Mullins should make an immediate impact.