The Baltimore Orioles are on a quest to make a deep postseason run after their 2023 showing. Center fielder Cedric Mullins is an important part of that quest; however, he needs to stay injury-free to be effective. Brandon Hyde provided insight into Mullins' body-maintaining move against the Twins.
Brandon Hyde clarifies Cedric Mullins' move during Orioles-Twins game after concerns about injury
Mullins exited Monday's 7-2 loss against Minnesota early. However, Brandon Hyde said the move was precautionary and nothing to be concerned about.
“I think he was doing it really as a precautionary measure. Just felt a little sore and the right thing, I'm glad he did it, was to say something and come out of the game. I don't think any of us are alarmed by it,” Hyde said, per Steve Melewski.
It turns out Mullins was dealing with hamstring soreness. Thankfully, it was nothing too serious and he should be able to return to the lineup at some point soon. The Orioles will need Mullins in their search for an improved 2024 showing.
In 2023, the 29-year-old batted an average of .233, hit 15 home runs, and was responsible for 74 RBI. He appeared in 112 games, the third-most of his career. If Mullins can stay healthy and continue to have steady production, Baltimore will have a good chance to make a deep run.
The Orioles are coming off an impressive 101-61 regular season stint. However, the team had an unexpected postseason ending. The reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers swept Baltimore in the ALDS.
Nevertheless, the Orioles are determined to take control of the conference as the new season starts.