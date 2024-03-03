Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson is getting some good news. Henderson is getting closer to being able to play in a Spring Training game for the team, per MLB Network.
Henderson hasn't played a single Grapefruit League game for the team this year due to an oblique injury. The infielder could go as soon as Monday, per CBS Sports. He had started taking batting practice again on Friday for the team. Henderson adds an incredible amount of depth to the Orioles infield, as he is able to go at third base or shortstop for the ball club.
The Orioles have found a gem in Henderson, who has played 184 games for the team the last two seasons. He won a Silver Slugger Award in 2023, as well as the coveted American League Rookie of the Year honor. The infielder has 32 career home runs, with 100 runs batted in on his short career. The Orioles took Henderson in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.
Orioles fans are certainly chomping at the bit to see Henderson return to the field. Baltimore had an outstanding season in 2023, finishing the year at 101-61. The Orioles made the American League playoffs but got swept by the Texas Rangers in three games during the American League Division Series. Baltimore fans are hoping that Henderson can lead the team to even greater things in 2024. Baltimore hasn't won the World Series since 1983.
The Orioles continue their Spring Training games Sunday, with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The first pitch is at 1:05. Henderson will surely be cheering on his team as he gets ready to make his return soon.