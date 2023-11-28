The Baltimore Orioles' plunge to the bottom of the MLB standings to end the 2010s finally began to pay off, even culminating in the AL East crown during the 2023 season. However, the Orioles ran into the buzzsaw that was the Texas Rangers, getting swept in the ALDS and getting sent to an early offseason after a 101-win campaign. But given the Orioles' abundance of assets, they should remain at the top of the MLB for years to come, especially if they manage to swing a trade for some cost-controlled pitching.

But as is always the case, to receive talent, a team must be willing to give up some talent in return. And one such suggestion Jeff Passan of ESPN floated out for the Orioles is that they gauge what kind of return Anthony Santander can net them on the trade market.

“The Orioles could trade right-fielder Anthony Santander, who's set to make around $12 million in arbitration, and go with an Austin Hays-Cedric Mullins-Colton Cowser/Heston Kjerstad outfield. Baltimore is so deep, and so entrenched in the middle of a window of success, that getting a pitcher with multiple years of control is the move,” Passan wrote.

Anthony Santander is in the final year of arbitration, and as a 29-year old outfielder squarely in the middle of his prime, he will be expensive to keep for the Orioles moving forward. Santander led the Orioles in runs batted in last season, and he was one of their most dangerous threats at the plate, and players who amass those counting stats tend to come expensive, despite their shoddy work defensively.

The Orioles have made it clear in the past that they're not exactly willing to splurge, so Santander may be on the way out, especially when the team has some suitable replacements waiting in the wings.

Colton Cowser could have inside track on the Orioles' right field job if the team does trade away Anthony Santander; Cowser hit 17 home runs on a slash line of .300/.417/.520 in Triple-A last season, giving the team much belief in his future prospects despite his poor production in his big-league cup of coffee.