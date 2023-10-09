The Baltimore Orioles are one loss away from being swept and eliminated from the postseason by the Texas Rangers. Game three of this series will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch this game.

The Orioles lost a close one in the first game, but game two was never close until the bottom of the ninth inning. Offensively, Jorge Mateo has not gotten out in four at-bats. He has two doubles, and one RBI to go along with his four hits. Gunnar Henderson, Anthony Santander, and Aaron Hicks have all gone yard in the series. Kyle Bradish gave the Orioles an okay start, but he did not make it through five innings. As a pitching staff, the Orioles have walked 16 batters, and given up 19 hits through the two games.

The Rangers have been hot offensively all playoffs. In this series, the Rangers are batting .264 with two home runs, and 14 runs scored. Josh Jung has three hits, including a double, and home run. Mitch Garver hit a grand slam in game two of this series to blow the game open, and he has the only other home run for the Rangers. Neither of the pitchers for the Rangers have gone more than five innings, but that is just playoff baseball. Texas has struck out 14 batters in the two games, and they have walked seven.

Baltimore is undecided on their starting pitcher for this game. The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi.

Here are the Orioles-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Playoffs Odds: Orioles-Rangers Game 2 Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-178)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Rangers Game 2

Time: 8:03 PM ET/5:03 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles will need to have a good game on the mound if they want to avoid the sweep. With their starting pitcher being undecided, the Orioles are going to need him to step up in a big way. If I had to guess, which I hate doing, I would say the starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson, or Dean Kremer. Those are the two other consistent starters for the Orioles, and it is a little bit too short of rest for Bradish to take the mound again. Both Gibson, and Kremer are pretty good options, though.

The right choice would be Kremer. Kremer was 13-5 this season with an ERA just above 4.00. He has a pretty good start against the Rangers this season already, and it would not be surprising to see him continue that in this game. If Kremer does get the start, the Orioles will cover.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Eovaldi was the best pitcher for the Rangers all season. He had a 12-5 record in the regular season with a 3.63 ERA. Eovaldi was excellent in his first start this postseason, and he has plenty of experience pitching in October. In his first start this postseason, Eovaldi went 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. He also allowed just one run on six hits in that game while striking out eight. That is the type of start he will need to have in this game if the Rangers want to complete the sweep. If Eovaldi can keep the Orioles to just two or three runs, the Rangers should be able to cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Rangers Game 2 Prediction & Pick

The Rangers sweeping the Orioles would be something nobody expected. However, it would not be as surprising as people think. Baltimore does not have a lot of postseason experience with their young roster, and the Rangers seem to be the better team in this series. I will take the Rangers to cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Rangers Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+146), Under 9 (-105)