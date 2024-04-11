The Baltimore Orioles take on the Boston Red Sox Thursday night to wrap up the three-game series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Orioles have won the first two games of this series to improve their record to 7-4. Baltimore won those games by scoring seven runs in each of them. Four different players have had three hits in the two games played. As a team, the Orioles have collected 22 total hits. The story of the series is Jackson Holliday, though. He made his debut in game two, and went hitless with an RBI. On the mound, Baltimore has struck out 23 batters and walked just six in their 18 innings pitched.
The Red Sox have fallen to 7-5 after dropping their first two home games of the season. In this series, Boston has scored just six runs. Both Tyler O'Neill and Triston Casas have hit home runs in the series. Casas leads the team with three hits, as well. However, Boston has just 10 hits in the two games. On the mound, Brayan Bello and Chris Martin recorded the losses.
Grayson Rodriguez will get the ball for the Orioles. Garrett Whitlock will start for the Red Sox.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Orioles-Red Sox Odds
Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline: -124
Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-156)
Moneyline: +106
Over: 9 (+100)
Under: 9 (-122)
How to Watch Orioles vs. Red Sox
Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT
TV: MASN, NESN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
Grayson Rodriguez is off to a great start to his 2024 season. The Orioles have won both his starts, and he was excellent in both. Rodriguez has thrown 12.1 innings, allowed just three runs on 10 hits, and struck out 16 batters while walking just three in those two starts. He is throwing the ball very well, and the Orioles have a chance to win anytime he takes the mound.
On the season Rodriguez has a chase rate over 30 percent, and his whiff rate is in the 80th percentile of all pitchers. He has nasty pitches, and the Red Sox will struggle against him. Boston swings and misses quite a bit, and if they start to chase, it is going to be game over for the Red Sox.
Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
Whitlock is having a very good start to his season, as well. He has made two starts, allowed just one run, struck out 12, and thrown 9.1 total innings. He could have gone a little longer in his second start, but he walked four batters. Nonetheless, Whitlock will give the Red Sox a chance to win this game. If he can continue pitching well, Boston will cover this spread.
Baltimore is bottom-10 in the MLB in chase rate, meaning they will chase pitches out of the zone. They are also bottom-10 in zone contact percentage. As good as the Orioles are, they do have their weaknesses. Whitlock has to exploit those in this game. He does not need to nibble on the corners as much as he might think. If he can attack the zone, and force weak contact, the Red Sox are going to win this game.
Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game. However, I love the way Grayson Rodriguez is throwing the ball right now. I am going to take the Orioles to win this game on the road.
Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-124)