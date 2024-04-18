The Baltimore Orioles hit the road to take on the Kansas City Royals Friday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Dean Kremer will get the ball for the Orioles. Alec Marsh takes the mound for the Royals.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Orioles-Royals Odds
Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+122)
Moneyline: -136
Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline: +116
Over: 8.5 (-110)
Under: 8.5 (-110)
How to Watch Orioles vs. Royals
Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT
TV: MASN, Bally Sports Kansas City
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
Baltimore is handing the ball to Kremer and he is off to a decent start. His ERA is a bit inflated because of his last outing against the Milwaukee Brewers. However, he was able to pitch well against the Royals the first time around. In that game, Kremer allowed three runs through 5.1 innings of work, and he struck out five. He needs to have that same type of outing in this one. If he can pitch well, the Orioles are going to win.
The Orioles have a bunch of young talent in their lineup, and they can put up runs at any moment. Baltimore is fifth in batting average, fifth in wOBA, first in barrel percentage, second in hard hit percentage, and second in average exit velocity. It does not matter who is on the mound, the Orioles can get to them. If they have one of their good offensive games, it is going to be very hard to beat them.
Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win
Marsh has started his 2024 season off well. He is proving the Royals made the right decision to put him in the rotation. Marsh has made three starts, and the Royals have won all three. In his start against the Orioles, Marsh went seven innings, allowed just two hits, one run, and struck out five. He was lights out in that game, and the Royals need him to do it again. If he can have another good start, the Royals are going to win this game.
Kansas City did face Kremer once this season, and yes he did pitch well. However, the Royals were able to hit two home runs. Kansas City is top-10 in slugging percentage, home runs, and barrel percentage so far this season. They are very tough to get out, and they are constantly hitting the ball hard. Do not expect that to change in this game. If the Royals can continue this, expect them to win this game.
Final Orioles-Royals Prediction & Pick
This should be a good game. The Royals are playing well, and even though it is early in the season, they could definitely be a contender to win the AL Central. As for the Orioles, they are finally playing like the AL East favorites that they are, and it is not a surprise to anyone. Baltimore has already beaten the Royals twice this season, as well. As for this game, I like the Orioles to win. They are playing very well heading into this game, so I like Baltimore to win this game straight up.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Orioles-Royals Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-136)