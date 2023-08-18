The Baltimore Orioles take on the Oakland Athletics. Our MLB odds series has our Orioles Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles Athletics.

The Baltimore Orioles didn't get swept in their most recent series, but they did lose it. They dropped two of three games to the Padres in San Diego. The Orioles are therefore a pedestrian 4-5 in their last nine games. Is it a case of a still-young team — which was on the periphery of a playoff chase last year but was never a likely playoff team — running into a wall and losing some of its stamina? Or, is it just a case of the O's running up against talented opponents with a lot to play for? The Padres are the most disappointing team in Major League Baseball this year, but they are still hugely talented, and they are still in the hunt for a National League wild card spot, even though they are not likely to grab that final playoff berth. The Orioles were not in a good position. They are in the midst of a very long mid-August West Coast road trip, a classic “dog days of summer” experience that veteran teams know how to handle. These Orioles are really good, but they are still young and learning.

Now that they are heading to Oakland for a weekend series, can they stabilize and make sure to fend off the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League East lead? It will be fascinating to see what this team does against one of the worst teams in baseball.

Here are the Orioles-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Athletics Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-110)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+110)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Athletics

TV: MASN (Orioles) / NBC Sports California (Athletics) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have been immersed in very tough, tense games against the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres in recent weeks. The Astros are defending champions. The Mariners are half a game out of a playoff spot and are playing their best ball of the year. The Padres are still loaded with talent and can beat anyone on a given day. The Orioles now finally get a breather on their schedule, even though they might be tired from their long West Coast trip. They play the A's, one of the worst teams in baseball all season long. It's the best against the worst in the American League.

The Orioles could drill the Athletics by five runs, but even if they are holding a two-run lead late in the game, they should lock it down and cover the minus 1.5 runs on the run line with elite closer Felix Bautista.

The Orioles have not been swept in 78 consecutive series. Expect them to get a win on the board in the first game of this weekender in Oakland.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The A's played the O's very tough in Baltimore in the first series of the season between these two teams. If you go back and look at those games, they were anything but easy strolls for Baltimore. Oakland hitters were able to make a dent in Oriole pitching. With Baltimore struggling right now and going through a midsummer road trip on the West Coast, it is easy to think that the Orioles might be just a little mentally fatigued and ripe for a slump. The A's — hungry and young and with nothing to lose – could certainly take advantage.

Final Orioles-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Orioles might be tired, but they had Thursday off and did not have to fly very long from San Diego to reach Oakland and get a good night's rest. They should be mentally fresh in this game and ready to play well once again. Take the Orioles.

Final Orioles-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5