Ober and Kremer face off in Game 1 in Baltimore! The Twins have had issues with consistency, but are red-hot coming into this game, while the Orioles have had their fair share of struggles this season. Game one of this series has not been played yet. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Orioles prediction and pick.

Twins-Orioles Game 1 Projected Starters

Bailey Ober vs. Dean Kremer

Bailey Ober (4-1) with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts through five innings.

Away Splits: (2-1) 4.43 ERA

Dean Kremer (3-4) with a 5.24 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts through seven innings.

Home Splits: (2-0) 0.73 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Orioles Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: +100

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Twins vs. Orioles Game 1

Time: 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT

TV: MNNT/MASN

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins were 82-80 last season and were very inconsistent. This season, they are 21-20 and have won eight straight coming into this matchup. The Twins' offense was just above average last season, but they have struggled still and are near the bottom of the MLB. The Twins were below average on the mound last year and are in the middle of the league this season. Despite their overall struggles as a unit, Ty France, Willi Castro, Byron Buxton, Matt Wallner, Harrison Bader, Trevor Larnach, Edouard Julien, and Carlos Correa are some notable names on this Minnesota offense. Joe Ryan, Pablo Lopez, and Bailey Ober are the standouts on the mound.

The Twins are starting Ober on the mound. He has a 4-1 record, a 3.50 ERA, and a 1.40 WHIP. He has allowed 18 runs on 52 hits with nine walks and 37 strikeouts across 43.2 innings in eight starts this season. He also has a K/BB ratio of 4.1. The Twins are also 6-2 in his eight starts. Mullins has a .143 average, Henderson has a .091 average, and Mountcastle has a .500 average. Rutschman also has not gotten a hit off of him this year.

The Orioles are starting Dean Kremer on the mound. He has a 3-4 record, a 5.24 ERA, and a 1.28 WHIP. He has allowed 28 runs on 46 hits with 11 walks and 30 strikeouts through 44.2 innings across his eight starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.7 in those starts. The Orioles are also 3-5 in his starts. Bader has been excellent against Kremer, having a .667 average. Correa has a .400 average, and France has a .250 average. Castro, Buxton, and Jeffers have not gotten a hit off him this season.

The Orioles' offense has fallen off recently after being one of the best in the MLB last year. They are 26th in batting average at .227 after finishing with a .250 last season. Mullins, O'Hearn, Holliday, and Henderson have all significantly impacted this offense and had to step up with their struggles. Mullins and O'Hearn are tied for the home run lead with seven. Mullins leads in RBI with 21 and in OBP at .340. Then, Holliday leads in batting average, .264, and Henderson leads in total hits with 34. Against Ober, Mullins has a .143 average, Henderson has a .091 average, Holliday has a .333 average, and O'Hearn has the best with a .417 average.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins' offense has struggled after being solid last season. They were 13th in batting average with a .246, but they have fallen to .238 this year. France and Buxton have emerged as the Twins' best batters this season. Buxton leads in batting average at .264, in home runs with nine, in RBI with 26, and in total hits with 39. Finally, France leads in OBP at .325. Buxton has not gotten a hit off Kremer in five ABs with a .400 OPS, and then France has a .250 average with one RBI and a .558 OPS in 12 ABs.

The Orioles had a 91-71 record last season, but it's been a struggle in 2025, where they have a 15-24 record and have gone 2-3 in their previous five games, but won two of their last three. Their offense was a top-10 unit last year but has fallen to one of the worst in MLB. The pitching has taken a nosedive, and they have been playing even worse than their offense. The Orioles have talent behind the plate, but it's been a struggle. Jordan Westburg, Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Jackson Holliday, Tyler O'Neill (out with injury), Ramon Urias, and Ryan O'Hearn have been red-hot to start the season. The pitching has struggled, but Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano have stood out despite the staff's struggles.

Final Twins-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles should keep this close because they are playing well coming into this game, and the Twins don't have much to blow teams out. Baltimore covers, but the Twins win outright.

Final Twins-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles +1.5 (-196)