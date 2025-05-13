ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Yankees finish their West Coast trip as they face the Seattle Mariners. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Mariners prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, Julio Rodríguez got the scoring started with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Mariners the 1-0 lead. Still, Trenth Grisham would tie the game on a home run in the third. Jorge Polanco would hit a home run in the third to give the Mariners back the lead, but Grisham would hit his second home run of the day to tie it in the fifth. The fifth would be a big inning for the Yankees, as Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, and Austin Wells all drove in runs to make it 7-2. The Mariners would start a comeback, with an RBI in the bottom of the seventh and a Cal Raleigh home run in the bottom of the eighth. Still, it would not be enough as the Yankees won 11-5.

The Yankees and Mariners play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Yankees-Mariners Projected Starters

Will Warren vs. Luis Castillo

Will Warren (2-2) with a 4.75 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP.

Last Start: Warren went 7.1 innings, giving up four hits and a walk. He would strike out seven batters while giving up just one run. Warren would take the win over the Athletics.

Away Splits: Warren is 1-1 on the road with a 5.06 ERA and a .271 opponent batting average.

Luis Castillo (3-3) with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP.

Last Start: Castillo went five innings, giving up seven hits, two walks, and a home run. He would strike out three batters, but also give up five runs, taking the loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Home Splits: Castillo is 2-2 with a 2.89 ERA and a .202 opponent batting average at home.

Here are the Yankees-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Mariners Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-155)

Moneyline: -112

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Mariners

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: YES/RSNW

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Aaron Judge has led the way for the Yankees this year. He is hitting .414 with a .500 OBP. He has 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 39 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Austin Wells is driving in runs. He has 28 RBIs this year while he is hitting .215 with a .281 OBP. Wells also has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs, and 15 runs scored. Trent Grisham is also having a solid year. He is hitting .288 with a .373 OBP. He has a double, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 RBIS, and 23 runs scored.

Further, Anthony Volpe has been solid this year. He is hitting .245 with a .335 OBP. He has 11 doubles, six home runs, 24 RBIS, six stolen bases, and 22 runs scored. Finally, Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .350 with a .398 OBP. He has 11 doubles, four home runs, 21 RBIs, and 26 runs scored.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners have been led by Jorge Polanco. He is hitting .327 with a .372 OBP. Polaco has six doubles, ten home runs, 29 RBIs, and 17 runs scored. Meanwhile, Cal Raleigh has also been solid. He is hitting .241 with a .368 OBP. Raleigh has seven doubles, 13 home runs, 27 RBIs, and 27 runs scored.

Also, having a solid year is Julio Rodriguez. He is hitting just .228 but with a .317 OBP. Rodriguez has four doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 18 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 28 runs scored. Finally, Randy Arozarena is hitting .246 with a .392 BOP. He has ten doubles, five home runs, 20 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 18 runs scored this year.

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Will Warren has been hit or miss this year. He has five starts this year, giving up two or fewer runs. Still, he has three starts this year, giving up four or more runs. When Warren has given up more than two runs, the Yankees are 0-3, but they are 3-2 when he has given up two or fewer runs. Will Warren has not faced any members of the Mariners before this start.

Meanwhile, Luis Castillo has also been inconsistent this year. He has five starts giving up two or fewer runs, but also two starts giving up five or more, and one start giving up just three runs, but with ten hits and two walks. Castillo also has plenty of experience against the current Yankees. They are 19-87 with a .320 OBP against Castillo. Paul Goldschmidt has the most success, going 10-43 with a double, three home runs, eight RBIs, and five walks. Aaron Judge is also 3-7 with a home run and five walks. Still, Castillo has been much better at home this year, and with the inconsistencies of Warren, take the Mariners in this one.

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-104)