The Baltimore Orioles take on the San Diego Padres. Our MLB odds series has our Orioles Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles Padres.

The San Diego Padres put together a complete ballgame on Tuesday, beating the Baltimore Orioles 10-3. It was the kind of game San Diego fans had expected to see a lot more of this year. The Padres took charge immediately with five runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a Gary Sanchez grand slam. Notably, that was the first grand slam hit all season by the Padres, an indication and reminder of how bad they have been in bases-loaded situations and in any situations with runners in scoring position. The Padres simply haven't been able to deliver the clutch hit most times this year. It's why they are 57-63 through 120 games and are 5.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the National League with one and a half months left to play.

As frustrating as the Padres' overall season has been, games such as Tuesday's romp show what this team is capable of. If the Padres can do what other really good teams have done — namely, go 12-3 in a 15-game stretch (the Atlanta Braves have done this, the Los Angeles Dodgers have done this, the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays have done this) — they can reshape the conversation in the National League wild card race. Of course, they don't have much time left with only 42 games on the schedule. They are running out of runway in their attempt to take off.

Here are the Orioles-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Padres Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-140)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Padres

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: MASN (Orioles) / MLB (Padres) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT

*Watch Orioles-Padres LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are a really good team. They played a clunker on Tuesday, but they have been immersed in a very long, very difficult Western road trip in the middle of August. They played three very tough games against the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. They won a hard-fought game against the Padres on Monday night. They pitched really well in those four games. Their pitching finally collapsed on Tuesday, but everything about this team — which has the best record in the American League and is a clear World Series championship contender — would suggest that it will bounce back and play a solid game. The Orioles should get good pitching and keep this game close. They are getting 1.5 runs on the run line. If they lose by one, they still cover the spread. Those odds are good.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres will cover the spread because they have staff ace Blake Snell on the mound. That's why San Diego is the outright (money line) favorite in this game against the credentialed and very successful Orioles. Snell is in top form, and when he is dealing, he reshapes the competitive balance of any game in which he is pitching. The Orioles are a high-level team, but Snell is the stopper who can enable the Padres to shut down the Orioles and win this game by a 4-2 or 4-1 score, which would cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Padres Prediction & Pick

Blake Snell is tough, but so are the Orioles. This game feels like a coin flip, and when you have that kind of situation, you should stay away.

Final Orioles-Padres Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5