We're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick as Wednesday's MLB slate continues to roll. This next series takes us to the AL East as divisional rivals will square off when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Boston Red Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Orioles-Red Sox Projected Starters

Dean Kremer (RHP) vs. Nick Pivetta (RHP)

Dean Kremer (7-9) with a 4.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 106 K, 111.2 IP

Last Start: 9/6 vs. TB (W) – 6.0 IP, 0 ER, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: (4-5) with a 4.26 ERA, .198 OBA, 55 K, 57.0 IP

Nick Pivetta (5-10) with a 4.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 147 K, 123.1 IP

Last Start: 9/6 vs. CHW (W) – 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: (2-5) with a 4.61 ERA, .232 OBA, 73 K, 54.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Red Sox Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +116

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

TV: MASN, New England Sports Net, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Orioles are currently second in the American League East and sit just 1.5 games back of the leading New York Yankees. They've been a part of this race since the beginning of the season and after having lead the division for quite some time, they're working on playing catch-up as the year draws to an end. They're firmly holding a 5.5-game lead in the Wild Card race, but their clear goal all season has been to win the division with the tools they've been given through their farm system and trade acquisitions. They lost the first game of this series embarrassingly 12-3, but they were able to bounce back with a win in the second contest. Cedric Mullins has been very clutch from the plate for them and he's continuing his power hitting with two homers through the second game.

The Orioles will send Dean Kremer to the mound behind a overall record that doesn't take a dip when pitching on the road. This will be his twenty-second start of the season as he comes in following a great win over the Tampa Bay Rays where he pitched six scoreless innings and punched out seven. It was a great rebound after allowing four earned runs in his previous start. For the most part, the Orioles are basically guaranteed the win if Kremer is able to start hot and limit the opposing side to two runs or less.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Boston Red Sox are currently third in the AL East and they sit 10 games back of the divisional leading Yankees. At the moment, the Red Sox are the frontrunners for the final AL Wild Card spot, sitting three games back of the Minnesota Twins who currently occupy the slot. With the way Minnesota has been inconsistent as of late, the Red Sox have a great opportunity to close the gap and keep their Postseason hopes alive. They've been known as a team that can come back from deficits all season, but these last few weeks will truly need to be perfect in order for them to close this gap. Their most recent 4-6 stretch has certainly hurt their stock, but the Red Sox aren't done fighting just yet.

Boston will send vet Nick Pivetta to the mound as he makes his twenty-third start of the season. He's alternated wins and losses over the last five fights, going 3-2 and notching six strikeouts in his last two consecutive appearances. His numbers against AL opponents have been even better and he's totaled 89 strikeouts against the league in the process. His last time out against the Orioles wasn't particularly what he was looking for as he allowed three runs, but he did strike six batters out and will hope to continue those trends during this game.

Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

With just one final game left to go in the season-long rivalry between these two teams, the Baltimore Orioles lead the series 8-4 and have gotten the best of the Boston Red Sox. Their most recent meeting ended in a 5-3 win for the O's as Cedric Mullins was feeling himself from the plate with two long homerun shots. Their bats are beginning to heat up again and it could spell trouble for the rest of the American League come Postseason time.

While the Boston Red Sox could really use this win in chasing down Wild Card position and closing the margin between them and the Minnesota Twins. However, we love the momentum from the Baltimore Orioles and their energy has been through the roof during this series on the road. Let's side with the Orioles to pick up this win and finish their rivalry against the Red Sox.

Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles ML (+116)