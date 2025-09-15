ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 6 kicks off with a fight between Cody Chovancek and Raphael Uchegbu in the bantamweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Chovancek-Uchegbu prediction and pick.

Cody Chovancek (8-0) enters Week 6 of the Contender Series after an impressive run, including a unanimous decision win over Jordan Howard and a submission victory versus Gage Gill. Chovancek will look to remain perfect when he steps inside the octagon to take on Raphael Uchegbu and secure his contract on Tuesday night.

Raphael Uchegbu (10-1) comes in hot after first-round TKOs against Mahmoud Ahmed and Lucas Rodrigues, showcasing powerful striking and finishing instincts. His only loss was a hard-fought decision to Zebenzui Ruiz at the 2022 PFL Playoffs. Uchegbu looks to continue his hot streak when he takes on Cody Chovancek and secures his spot in the UFC's bantamweight division.

Cody Chovancek: +145

Raphael Uchegbu: -188

Why Cody Chovancek will win

Last Fight: (W) Jordan Howard – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (3 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Cody Chovancek enters this matchup with a diverse skillset and notable composure under pressure. His ability to switch stances and adapt mid-fight makes him elusive and unpredictable, keeping opponents guessing in both striking exchanges and grappling transitions.

Chovancek’s undefeated record is fueled by relentless cardio and a willingness to push the pace deep into later rounds. He's proven his durability in five-round fights and never seems to fade when the action intensifies, unlike Uchegbu, who showed vulnerability against high-volume wrestling in his sole loss.

Technically, Chovancek owns the edge in grappling expertise, boasting slick submissions and ground-and-pound when fights hit the mat. Training with elite partners like Patchy Mix recently has sharpened his finishing instincts and defensive awareness.

Uchegbu is dangerous early, but Chovancek’s combination of steady pressure, positional exchanges, and well-timed counters will wear down the Englishman over time. Expect Chovancek to weather any early storm and exert control, either en route to a late stoppage or a clear decision victory on the Contender Series stage.

Why Raphael Uchegbu will win

Last Fight: (W) Mahmoud Ahmed – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 (4 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Raphael Uchegbu is set to outclass Cody Chovancek with his rangy striking and punishing jabs. His 5’10” frame, combined with precise leg and body kicks, gives him a measurable advantage at distance, exploiting Chovancek’s struggles defending long-range attacks.

Uchegbu thrives in fast-paced firefights, landing four career knockouts and boasting improved cardio since his lone decision loss. He often piles up volume early, forcing his opponent to fight off their back foot—a position that nullifies Chovancek’s aggressive entries and wrestling-based offense.

In addition to explosive striking, Uchegbu’s grappling game has evolved, with five submission wins and a proven ability to threaten off his back. He’s resilient in scrambles and tough to hold down, making it difficult for Chovancek to rack up control time or secure dominant positions.

Team Kaobon’s high-level training partners have sharpened Uchegbu’s defense and counter-wrestling. By dictating range and mixing up his shot selection, he’s primed to frustrate Chovancek, wear him down with strikes, and ultimately take a competitive decision or late stoppage on the Contender Series stage.

Final Cody Chovancek-Raphael Uchegbu Prediction & Pick

The bantamweight showdown between Cody Chovancek and Raphael Uchegbu on Tuesday’s Contender Series is primed to deliver high drama, with both fighters holding stylistic paths to victory.

Chovancek enters undefeated, showcasing a hybrid game built on relentless pressure and opportunistic submissions. He’s at his best when able to chain takedowns and hunt for finishes, and previous wins highlight his comfort deep into fights where cardio and resilience are tested. If Chovancek aggressively utilizes his wrestling, he could neutralize Uchegbu’s rangy striking and force the Englishman into uncomfortable scrambles or defense-first grappling.

Yet Uchegbu’s versatility and experience against top PFL and Bellator talent make him the slight favorite with oddsmakers, who value his reach advantage, volume striking, and finishing instincts. Uchegbu’s ability to both defend takedowns and threaten with submissions when forced to the mat poses real problems for Chovancek, especially if the Canadian is drawn into extended striking exchanges where he’s historically taken unnecessary damage.

Ultimately, the most likely scenario sees Uchegbu picking apart Chovancek with straight shots and low kicks, stifling his takedown entries and countering with effective knees and volume. While Chovancek carries a live threat if he gets the fight on his terms, Uchegbu’s depth and fight IQ should edge out a gritty decision victory after three competitive rounds.

Final Cody Chovancek-Raphael Uchegbu Prediction & Pick: Raphael Uchegbu (-188)