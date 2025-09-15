ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 6 continues with a fight between Hecher Sosa and Mackson Lee in the bantamweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Sosa-Lee prediction and pick.

Hecher Sosa (13-1) enters Tuesday’s Contender Series on a four-fight win streak, with recent first-round finishes of Yaman Mjahed and Thiago Carrasco showcasing his aggressive combos and ground-and-pound. He will be looking to extend his winning streak to five in a row with a dominant win over Mackson Lee and secure his spot on the UFC's stacked bantamweight roster.

Mackson Lee (9-0) enters Tuesday’s Contender Series main card after back-to-back statement wins: a second-round TKO over Filipe Zacaron and a second-round D’arce choke finish of Mateus Soares. Undefeated as a pro, the towering Brazilian has never tasted defeat, and shows diverse finishing skills heading into the clash with Hecher Sosa to secure his contract on Tuesday night.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Hecher Sosa-Mackson Lee Odds

Hecher Sosa: +135

Mackson Lee: -175

Why Hecher Sosa will win

Last Fight: (W) Yaman Mjahed – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 9 (6 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Hecher Sosa’s relentless pressure and volume punching could be the difference as he faces unbeaten Mackson Lee on Week 6 of the Contender Series. Sosa combines crisp boxing entries with vicious ground-and-pound, outworking opponents by mixing head-body attacks and keeping the action at his preferred pace.

Against Lee, Sosa’s ability to close distance and bait takedown attempts will be instrumental. He’s shown he can scramble and recover from bottom, leveraging strong hips and bursts of activity to get back to his feet or threaten with submissions in transition—minimizing Lee’s grappling advantage.

Sosa’s high rate of finishes, with eight stoppages in thirteen wins, underscores his aggression and ability to break fighters down quickly. He’s been tested by powerful punchers before and uses smart lateral movement and clinch reversals to avoid extended danger, often regaining control even after adversity.

Expect Sosa to push the pace early, land volume combinations, and force Lee into defensive positions where he’s less effective. If Sosa can keep Lee backing up and deny prolonged grappling exchanges, he’s poised to grab either a late TKO or tough decision—earning his UFC chance Tuesday night.

Why Mackson Lee will win

Last Fight: (W) Filipe Zacaron – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (4 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Mackson Lee steps into Week 6 of the Contender Series as an undefeated finisher with a dangerous submission game and potent power on the feet. His blend of rangy strikes and opportunistic grappling can expose Hecher Sosa’s tendency to lunge forward and leave openings for counters or level changes.

Lee’s size advantage and 75-inch reach allow him to dictate range, using teep kicks and jabs to keep Sosa at bay before timing reactive takedowns. If Lee can drag Sosa to the mat, he’s relentless in attacking submissions—D’arce choke and arm triangle finishes signal a fight-ending threat with any positional advance.

Sosa is aggressive, but Lee’s patience and defensive awareness make him tough to break down. He weathers early storms, then comes alive in the second round, consistently finding finishes as opponents slow and get desperate in scrambles.

Expect Lee to control distance, counter with sharp knees and elbows inside the clinch, and transition seamlessly to grappling when Sosa overcommits. If Lee can survive the opening blitz and neutralize Sosa’s pressure, he’s poised to keep his record perfect by submission or TKO on Tuesday night.

Final Hecher Sosa-Mackson Lee Prediction & Pick

Mackson Lee vs. Hecher Sosa shapes up as one of the most explosive bantamweight battles on Contender Series Week 6. Sosa’s high-paced pressure and boxing could give Lee fits early, forcing the Brazilian to adjust defensively and navigate wild exchanges before settling into his rhythm.

Lee’s undefeated streak and long frame make him uniquely equipped to weather Sosa’s aggression, working sharp jabs and teep kicks to stymie volume at range. When Sosa inevitably presses forward, Lee’s reactive takedowns and diverse submission arsenal—most recently on display with his D’arce choke finish—bring fight-altering threats in every grappling exchange.

Sosa can break opponents with pace and relentless punches, but Lee’s patience and fight IQ keep him in smart positions and deny the kind of brawls Sosa prefers. As the bout progresses, expect Lee to time Sosa’s entries and turn momentum with a well-timed shot, taking the fight to the ground where his finishing instincts shine.

Mackson Lee by late submission or ground-and-pound TKO. His ability to neutralize Sosa’s style and capitalize on openings will prove decisive, keeping his unblemished record intact and earning a UFC call on Tuesday night.

Final Hecher Sosa-Mackson Lee Prediction & Pick: Mackson Lee (-175)