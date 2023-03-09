Chris Rock broke his silence on the incident between him and Will Smith at last year’s Oscars, and the comedian absolutely went in on Smith in his new Netflix special, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.”

Apparently, Smith did not take the roasts well.

“Will is embarrassed and hurt by what Chris said about him and his family in his Netflix special,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“He didn’t watch it, but he had people tell him what Chris said. Will and Jada [Pinkett Smith] have seen comments about it. Will apologized to Chris and would like for Chris to let it go.”

That certainly doesn’t seem to be what’s happening after Smith slapped Rock onstage last year, and it’s hard to blame Rock for still being upset about the entire affair.

“Everybody f*****g knows. Yes! It happened. I got smacked like a year ago,” Rock said in the one-hour stand-up act.

“I got smacked in the f*****g Oscars by this m**********r! People like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts…But I’m not a victim, baby. You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle [King], crying…It’s never gonna happen…I took that hit like Pacquiao.”

Will Smith reportedly feels that Netflix made a “disgraceful” move by airing Chris Rock’s special.

It’s certainly been a tough year for the 54-year-old, who not only resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following the incident, but was also banned from attending any Academy events for the next 10 years.

Academy president Janet Yang has also said the way the organization handled the unprecedented situation was wrong, according to Variety.

“What happened onstage was fully unacceptable and the response from our organization was inadequate,” Yang said at the organizations’ luncheon last month.

“We learned from this that the Academy must be fully transparent and accountable in our actions, and particularly in times of crisis you must act swiftly, compassionately, and decisively for ourselves and for our industry.”

There figures to be much less drama when the 2023 Academy Awards take place on Mar. 12.