Contender Series Week 5: Navajo Stirling vs. Phil Latu continues with a fight between Otari Tanzilov and Josias Musasa in the bantamweight division. Tanzilov is undefeated winning all nine of his fights as he comes into his shot on this week’s episode of the Contender Series meanwhile, Musasa is also undefeated winning all seven of his professional bouts. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Tanzilov-Musasa prediction and pick.

Otari Tanzilov (9-0) is undefeated winning all 9 of his fights fighting for promotions like Octagon, UAE Warriors, and GFC in his professional career. He has won 5 out of his last six fights by KO/TKO and will be looking to keep the hot hand going when he takes on the dangerous undefeated Josias Musasa this week on the Contender Series.

Josias Musasa (7-0) is also undefeated winning all seven of his professional bouts with all seven wins coming by vicious first-round knockout. This is Musasa’s toughest adversary to date and he will be looking to get the biggest win of his career while securing his contract when he takes on Otari Tanzilov this Tuesday night on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Otari Tanzilov-Josias Musasa Odds

Otari Tanzilov: -215

Josias Musasa: +165

Why Otari Tanzilov Will Win

Otari Tanzilov is an undefeated prospect looking to become the next big thing out of Georgia. He is 9-0 with 7 of his 9 wins coming by KO/TKO but he most recently won a dominant decision in his last fight at Octagon 39 against Khikmatillo Abdullaev. Now, Tanzilov will look to remain unbeaten and secure his UFC contract when he takes on Congo’s Josias Musasa.

Tanzilov trains out of Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas, NV with his Georgian brother Merab Dvalishvili. He has been helping get Dvalishvili ready for his championship bout against Sean O’Malley conversely Dvalishvili has been helping him get ready for his fight on the Contender Series. Tanzilov is a dangerous striker who loves to work at kicking range where he can throw many varied attacks.

He has multiple knockouts with kicks, one body kick, one spinning back kick, and one jumping switch kick making Tanzilov a tough proposition for anyone to fight at range. In this matchup against Musasa, Tanzilov will have the speed advantage on the feet and will need to utilize his lateral quickness to keep his back away from the cage and land his kicks at range. If he can avoid the big strikes from Musasa early and make him work the longer this fight goes it favors Tanzilov where he can then drown Musasa to get the eventual finish and the contract.

Why Josias Musasa Will Win

Josias Musasa the undefeated prospect is coming into the biggest fight of his career winning all 7 of his professional bouts by knockout with none of those fights seeing a second round. “The K.O. Wizard” will look to become only the second fighter from Congo to be signed to the UFC when he steps inside the Octagon this Tuesday night to take on Otari Tanzilov on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Musasa is the pure definition of ‘one hitter quitter’ as he has some of the most insane one-punch knockout power you will see at 135 lbs. While not having a ton of cage time will not serve him well in this fight, his power can and will make the difference. Tanzilov may have more tools in his toolbox in terms of his striking, but Musasa’s equalizer makes this a close fight as all it takes is one to get the job done and punch his ticket to the UFC.

Final Otari Tanzilov-Josias Musasa Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an insane scrap between these two undefeated bantamweight prospects. Tanzilov will need to get this fight out of the first round and mix his attacks in with the grappling meanwhile, Musasa is going to put the foot on the gas early and look to take Tanzilov’s head off right from the get-go. Ultimately, expect these two to throw down in the center of the Octagon early in this matchup however, while Musasa is dangerous with his power it will be Tanzilov’s ability to mix his attacks and his grappling that will keep Musasa guessing as Tanzilov gets out of the first round to start to take over down the stretch to get the late finish and the UFC contract.

Final Otari Tanzilov-Josias Musasa Prediction & Pick: Otari Tanzilov (-215)