San Antonio Spurs veteran guard Chris Paul surpassed Jason Kidd on the NBA's all-time steals list.

Heading into the Spurs' matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Paul had 2,684 steals throughout his career. He was even with Kidd, who made the same number of steals throughout his 19-year playing career.

It didn't take long for Paul to surpass the former star player. With 5:24 left in the first quarter, he stole the ball from Devin Booker. This allowed him to completely take over the second spot on the all-time steals list.

He only trails John Stockton for the top spot. The Utah Jazz legend and Hall of Famer made 3,265 career steals from 1984 to 2003.

What's next for Chris Paul, Spurs

It is quite a big feat for Chris Paul to make as he closes in on the end of his NBA career. While he won't be passing John Stockton anytime soon, Paul will still go down as one of the best steals in league history.

In the meantime, the Spurs will have to figure out their path for their remaining regular-season games. With star center Victor Wembanyama being out for the rest of the campaign, they will look to Paul, De'Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell among others to step up in his absence.

San Antonio has a 23-29 record this season, holding the 12th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are two games behind Phoenix and 3.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors.

Following Thursday's matchup with the Suns, the Spurs will focus on their next matchup. They host the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.