The new Support hero coming to Overwatch 2 in Season 4, Lifeweaver, has been revealed. Although details will be coming soon, his abilities have already been leaked.

It all started when the Overwatch Twitter account tweeted just a single cherry blossom emoji. While many players theorized that they were bringing back the Hanamura map, others said that they were most likely revealing a new hero. Two hours after said tweet, they did in fact reveal the new Overwatch 2 Support hero

Lifeweaver is about to blossom 🌸 Learn more tomorrow about the all new Support hero arriving in #Overwatch2 Season 4. pic.twitter.com/T39o93Ekz6 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 3, 2023

Details about the new support, Lifeweaver, will be coming on April 4, 2023. Blizzard will most likely release a teaser video showing off his abilities, as well as a blog post explaining his kit. When it does, we will be sure to update you about it.

If you can’t wait for tomorrow, however, another website has already leaked his kit, although their article was later removed. Lifeweaver’s kit revolves around controlling the battlefield in various ways. We won’t get into too much detail about his kit before the official reveal, but we can tell you the general idea. Lifeweaver has a regenerating heal, a platform, a shield that pulls allies, a dash that pulls, a reverse martyrdom passive (a healing item that drops upon death), and a placeable AOE heal that also blocks sightlines and chokepoints. As mentioned before, we will be writing a more details article about his abilities once more details come out, so stay tuned for that.

In the meantime, players can continue farming for the Kiriko Mythic Skin from the battle pass. Players will have to reach level 80 in the battle pass before April 11, 2023, if they want to unlock the Amaterasu skin. This skin allows players to choose the appearance, of Kiriko’s kunai, ofuda, headpiece, and hair, as well as the overall color scheme. There’s no news yet as to what Season 4 will bring other than the new support hero, so stay tuned. Players have a week or so left before the new Season comes around.

That’s all the information we have about the new Overwatch 2 support hero, Lifeweaver. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.