Overwatch 2 October 2023 Patch Notes

The Overwatch 2 October 2023 update brings the Sombra rework, the new map Samoa, Group Respawns, and a crossover game mode with Diablo for this year's Halloween event. Check out the Sombra rework and the Overwatch 2 October 2023 update patch notes here.

In the full patch notes, the Overwatch 2 dev team had the following words to say about the Sombra rework.

“We approached the Sombra Rework by identifying key goals to guide decisions throughout the design iteration process: make Sombra more committal when engaging, increase the active feel in her ability kit, and uphold the current Hacker fantasy. With these goals, there were multiple angles to tackle around her existing kit. Naturally, many ideas were also meant to address frustrations playing against the character, ensuring there is proper counterplay for enemies.”

Machine Pistol

Damage increased from 7.5 to 8.

Minimum Spread reduced from 0.5 to 0.

Number of shots until max spread has been increased from 3 to 6 shots.

Reload time reduced from 1.4 seconds to 1.2 seconds.

Hack

Cast time reduced from 0.75 seconds to 0.65 seconds.

Now cancels Stealth when hacking an enemy hero.

Cooldown increased from 4 to 6 seconds.

Hack has a reduced cooldown of 3 seconds if Hack is interrupted or if a non-hero enemy is hacked.

The “Hacked” warning text will now only appear while you are silenced and not for the remainder duration of the hack debuff.

Opportunist

Removed.

Stealth

Ability reworked to be a passive. Sombra automatically becomes invisible after 3.5 seconds while not shooting, using a damaging ability, or receiving damage.

Stealth movement speed bonus reduced from 60% to 45%.

Fade Out duration into Stealth reduced from 0.375 seconds to 0.25 seconds.

Fade In duration from Stealth reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.375 seconds.

Updated the UI messaging to the Sombra player when hacking Health Packs to “Revealed” instead of “Detected”. Now the message “Detected” is only used when an enemy player is in the detection radius.

Translocator

Can no longer can be manually activated. Translocator will now automatically teleport Sombra after 0.25 seconds from being thrown or when impacting the environment.

Reduces the Stealth passive cooldown after teleporting.

Projectile speed increased from 25 to 72.

Cooldown reduced from 6 seconds to 5 seconds. Cooldown now begins after

Sombra teleports to the location of the Transponder.

Projectile launch initial vertical offset removed.

EMP

Ultimate charge cost increased by 15%.

Health percent damage decreased from 40% to 30%.

Virus

This is a new ability assigned to Ability 1 by default.

Fire a projectile that damages an enemy over time. Damage is dealt faster on Hacked enemies.

Impact Damage: 10 (20 on hacked target).

Damage over time: 100 over 4 seconds (100 over 2 seconds on hacked target).

New Map – Samoa

“Samoa is a new Control map where you’ll fight on a tropical beach, a gleaming city, and inside a volcano! Watch out for deadly pitfalls, or you might just be swimming in lava! Samoa will be available to play right away in a dedicated Arcade card and will appear in Quick Play and other unranked modes starting on October 10 with it appearing in Competitive Play later in the season.”

Halloween Terror 2023

The event for Overwatch 2 this October 2023 is the Halloween Terror, coming back with the Junkenstein's Revenge and Wrath of the Bride game modes. A new crossover game mode with Diablo IV, Trials of Sanctuary, will also be available.

In it, you get to battle powerful bosses including Butcher Roadhog, Azmodan Wrecking Ball, and Lilith Moira.

Overwatch 2 October 2023 Patch Notes

Group Respawn

Heroes who die within 5 seconds of each other will respawn together, resulting in some players having either a slightly longer or shorter queue than the standard 10 seconds.

Heroes who die more than 5 seconds from another player eliminated will still respawn in 10 seconds on their own.

These changes do not apply to Competitive Play mode.

Unranked Leaver Penalties

75% XP penalty removed.

The penalty thresholds have not changed, but the mechanics have also never been completely explained. The last 20 games played a player participated in are recorded. Leaving four of these 20 games activates the first penalty threshold. Leaving six of these 20 games activates the second penalty threshold.

Queuing for most game modes is now suspended when a player leaves a match inside a penalty threshold.

Players that reach the first penalty threshold will be suspended for 10 minutes.

Players that reach the second penalty threshold will be suspended for 30 minutes.

The queue suspension will reapply each time a player leaves a game when they are above the first penalty threshold but not when they complete their games.

Consecutive Match XP bonus has been renamed to Endurance Bonus.

Endurance Bonus is XP granted when finishing matches without leaving the previous match.

Story Missions

You can now spectate any Story Mission that your friends are playing if you own the campaign pack for that mission.

Hero Mastery

Scoring Update

Bonus score granted from time remaining in the gold bonus tier is now accurate to one-hundredth of a second. (Previously completed games in the Top 500 leaderboards are not adjusted.)

The user interface has been updated to display this new time accuracy everywhere that we display time and score.

Replays

Hero Mastery now supports replays.

Replays are saved for any completed course that results in a new scoring record.

The user interface for Hero Mastery replays has been customized to display score, time, and other information.

Player Progression

Lowered show priority for Time Played and Wins sub-badges in the Showcase.

Added Virus Kills to Sombra's sub-badge set.

Challenges

Reduced the number of wins required to unlock Sojourn, Junker Queen and Kiriko through Hero challenges.

Illari is now unlockable through Hero challenges.

Overwatch 2 October 2023 – Tank Hero Updates

Orisa

Ramattra

Nemesis Form Cooldown decreased from 8 to 7 seconds.



Wrecking Ball

Quad Cannons Number of shots to reach max spread increased from 20 to 30.



Zarya

Overwatch 2 October 2023 – Damage Hero Updates

Cassidy

Mei

Deep Chill Removed.

Endothermic Blaster Damage per second increased from 70 to 100. Now immediately slows enemies by 40% instead of building up over time.



Torbjorn

Rivet Gun Primary fire recovery increased from .48 to .51 seconds.

Overload Overhealth bonus decreased from 100 to 75.



Overwatch 2 October 2023 – Support Hero Changes

Brigitte

Whip Shot Damage increased from 70 to 80.



Illari

Solar Rifle Secondary fire healing per second decreased from 120 to 105.



Route 66 Design Changes

“There are now additional places for the attacking team to take cover around their initial spawn. The doors on the first checkpoint will now only close one of the two doors after the payload passes by giving attackers more options to work through the difficult choke points. There will also be fewer places to take cover in the later parts of the map.”

Map Lighting For Season 7

Push

New Queen Street – Morning

Colosseo – Evening

Esperança – Morning

Hybrid

Blizzard World – Night

Eichenwalde – Morning

Hollywood – Morning

King’s Row – Night

Midtown – Night (New)

Numbani – Morning

Paraíso – Evening

Escort

Dorado – Evening

Havana – Morning

Watchpoint: Gibraltar – Morning

Junkertown – Morning

Circuit royal – Morning

Rialto – Evening

Route 66 – Overcast (New)

Shambali Monastery – Night

Control

Antarctic Peninsula – Night

Busan – Morning

Ilios – Evening

Lijiang Tower – Dawn

Nepal – Morning

Oasis – Morning

Samoa — Morning (New Map)

Flashpoint

New Junk City – Morning

Suravasa – Morning

Hero Option and Input Updates

“In addition to the hero balance adjustments in this update, we are implementing additional quality-of-life settings and additional input options for several hero abilities to give you the ability to custom-tailor your experience of playing your favorite heroes.”

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where some players were unable to capture Plays of the Game using the in-game capture system.

Fixed an issue with the ‘Random' option for Victory Poses and Highlight Intros not saving.

Fixed a bug that could result in Support Heroes losing the ability to see allied health bars in Control matches.

Fixed an issue with the camera breaking during Plays of the Game if the player used a Souvenir during the play.

Maps

Watchpoint: Gibraltar Fixed an issue with the end-of-game line-up camera clipping into the environment.

Junkertown Fixed an area of the map that allowed turrets to be placed inside the environment.

New Junk City Fixed some areas of the map that caused players to get stuck. Fixed lighting in some areas around the map. Fixed areas of the map that had gaps in its collision.

Rialto Fixed an area near the boat docks that could result in players becoming stuck.

Suravasa Fixed lighting in several areas on the map. Fixed some collision on the map that could cause some odd interactions with certain ultimate abilities.



Story Missions

Fixed a few areas on the map that could trap Tracer in the Toronto Mission.

Heroes