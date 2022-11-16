Published November 16, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

The Overwatch 2 Patch scheduled to come out today was delayed, postponing hero balance changes as well as Mei’s return to the roster. Keep reading to learn more about when it will arrive.

First of all, let’s talk about when the patch will come out. According to a post on the forum, as well as a recent Tweet, the Mid-Season patch comes out on Thursday, November 17 at 11:00 AM PST.

Supposedly, a hero balance patch was coming out today for Overwatch 2. However, Blizzard announced in a post on their forum that this patch will come out at a later date. The post reads says that they have to delay the patch to “resolve a critical issue”. They, however, did not explain what they meant by “critical issue”. They further went on to explain what the patch contained. The patch includes balance changes, core content, and bug changes. One of the bug fixes they mentioned was those surrounding Mei. Earlier this month, the Overwatch 2 team removed Mei from the hero roster. This was due to a bug concerning her Ice Wall, which allowed players to reach places they normally cannot access.

Blizzard also mentioned that the delay will impact Overwatch League Viewership Incentives and Perks delivery. These rewards come from the Postseason matches held between October 30 and November 4, 2022. This also includes the rotation of cosmetics in the Overwatch League shop. However, the standard shop refresh will still happen, as well as the Daily and Weekly challenge reset.

This delay has, understandably, drawn the ire of some Overwatch 2 players. Some poked fun at Blizzard, saying that people should go easy on them because they are a “small company”. Others were more straightforward with their words, saying that Blizzard should be able to prevent delays like this from happening. Either way, this delay is a done deal now. All we can do is wait for the patch to roll around.

The delayed Overwatch 2 Patch contains nerfs for various heroes, including Sombra, Genji, Zarya, D.va, and Kiriko. If you want to learn more about what the team changed for game balance purposes, you can read our article on the patch here.

