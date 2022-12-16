By Jesseyriche Cortez · 4 min read

A recent Overwatch 2 hotfix brought some balance changes to the game, including a Doomfist nerf and a Ramattra buff.

It’s been a bit more than a week since Overwatch 2 Season 2 launched, bringing with it a whole lot of hero balance changes. It also introduced us to Ramattra, the game’s new tank. It would seem, however, that some of the balance changes may be a bit too strong or weak. Because of this, Blizzard released a hotfix, which aims to balance out some of the changes the patch brought around. I will also be including my thoughts on the hotfixes, although my reasoning may not be the same reasoning that Blizzard has.

Overwatch 2 December 15, 2022 Hotfix

Doomfist

Rocket Punch The cooldown increased to 4 seconds from 3 seconds

Power Block The minimum damage mitigated required to empower Rocket Punch increased to 100 damage from 80 damage

“The Best Defense…” Temporary health gained per target hit with abilities decreased to 35 health from 40 health

The cooldown increase on Rocket Punch aims to balance out the skill as it received some very strong buffs during Season 2’s launch. This connects to Power Block, as the increased damage mitigation requirement should help in nerfing Doomfist’s damage output. This is actually interesting, as the 100 required damage is higher than the 90 damage required before the Season 2 patch. The temporary health gained from The Best Defense also most likely aims to nerf Doomfist’s survivability a little, making him rethink charging into enemy lines.

Orisa

Terra Surge Now pierces through barriers upon impact

Augmented Fusion Driver Damage falloff range increased from 15 to 25 meters

There weren’t any Orisa changes during the Season 2 patch, but players have commented that she might be a bit weak, especially with her Ultimate. These changes should help her deal more damage down the line.

Ramattra

Nemesis Form Movement speed increased by 20% Armor bonus increased to 225 from 150

Void Barrier (Omnic Form) Cooldown reduced from 15 to 13 seconds

These buffs to Ramattra aim to increase his survivability, either through the use of his shield, or when in his Nemesis Form. This doesn’t really affect how much damage Ramattra dishes out but should help in buffing his survivability and ability to keep the team alive.

Sojourn

Railgun Primary fire spread increased by 28%

Disruptor Shot No longer slows enemy movement

Power Slide Cooldown increased to 7 seconds from 6 seconds

Sojourn was one of the champions that received a huge nerf back when Overwatch 2’s Season 2 launched, specifically on her railgun. Blizzard probably noticed that she was still doing better than other DPS heroes, so they decided to nerf a few more parts of her kit to tone her down more.

Tracer

Pulse Pistols Damage reduced to 5.5 from 6

Tracer received a damage buff when Season 2 launched. However, it was probably a little too strong, hence the need to tone it down a little.

Ana

Biotic Rifle Damage and Healing increased to 75 from 70

Biotic Grenade Effect duration increased to 4 seconds from 3 seconds

Ana received a buff on her Sleep Dart in the previous patch in an effort to make her stronger. Blizzard probably wanted to see her more in games, so they increased her other healing capabilities to make her a good pick.

Kiriko

Protection Suzu Invulnerability duration reduced to 0.85 seconds from 1 second

Kiriko received a mix of buffs and nerfs in the previous patch. Her Protection Suzu, for example, received a buff on its cast time. This may have proven to be a bit strong of a buff, so Blizzard is lowering its invulnerability duration to make players time its use better.

That’s all of the nerfs and buffs in this particular Overwatch 2 hotfix. Players can go to the official Patch Notes site to keep track of any hotfixes or future patch notes. Players can now participate in the ongoing Winter Wonderland event, which gives them the opportunity to get free skins. This includes the Sleighing D.Va legendary skin.

