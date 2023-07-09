Here is all of the information you need to know about Oxenfree 2, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Oxenfree 2 Release Date: July 12, 2023

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals will be coming out on July 12, 2023, on PC through Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. The game is developed by Night School Studio and is published by Netflix.

Gameplay

Fans of the first game will know what to expect out of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals: a narrative-driven game with some dire consequences for really important decision makings. In short, in this game, your choices matter. A lot.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Oxenfree 2 is a side-scrolling point-and-click adventure game about the supernatural. Explore, climb, and rappel across Camena's beautiful but treacherous landscape, and fight against a cult that wishes to summon something insidious. Use the game's signature radio mechanic to tap into different frequencies and pick up eerie sounds and static, helping you communicate with the supernatural, manipulate the world, and travel to the past – allowing you to attempt to save Camena from a future disaster.

Story

A weird electromagnetic wave pulses out, turning the quiet and rustic coastal town of Camena into a disconnected wasteland – all TVs turn off, planes lose radar, and radio stations cannot broadcast through a thick static that permeates the atmosphere. Riley Poverly returns to her hometown to investigate this mysterious occurrence, only to find out that there's a cult on the loose called Parentage that's trying to open a portal to the other side in an attempt to pull “something” out of it. What's that something? Well, Riley will have to move fast and cunningly so that we never ever even have to find out what that something is, or else…

A story that can be taken as a one-off or as a sequel, players can also check out the first Oxenfree to add more value to their playthrough or jump right into this new story that will bend your mind.

For the latest gaming releases, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.