Published November 24, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 3 min read

The Indiana Pacers ended the 2021-22 season on a terrible note, losing each of their last 10 games to finish the season with a putrid 25-57 record, the third-worst winning percentage (.305) in franchise history. The past few years haven’t been kind to the Pacers, as they have failed to make it out of the first round since the 2013-14 season. Something had to give, and perhaps the Pacers, after years of trying to remain competitive year-in, year-out, are now looking to try a new path back to contention.

Thus, plenty expected the Pacers to remain as one of the worst teams in the league even as Tyrese Haliburton, acquired from the Sacramento Kings in last season’s trade deadline in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, showed flashes of being one of the best floor generals for years to come.

The Pacers were also the subject of plenty of trade rumors over the offseason, as many around the league expected Indiana to sell off some of their remaining pieces, most notably Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, to add to their draft capital as they gear up for the future.

However, the Pacers, like the solid team they’ve usually been, have started off the season on a competitive note, going 10-7 in the early goings, which is good for fifth in the Eastern Conference. While they could still drop off, Rick Carlisle is a coach that’s sure to put his team in the best position to succeed. The Pacers rarely bottom out as well; they last drafted inside the top ten, before selecting Bennedict Mathurin with the sixth pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, back in 1989.

Simply put, the Pacers may end up looking to add to their young core instead of subtracting from it. The Pacers could then target this player who’s surprisingly been involved in trade talks.

Saddiq Bey

Saddiq Bey hasn’t had the easiest of goes during the 2022-23 campaign, and he even briefly lost his starting spot when Marvin Bagley III returned from injury. Over the course of the season, Bey has averaged 14.7 points on 40.8 percent shooting from the field (an improvement over last year’s overall field-goal efficiency). However, his production from beyond the arc has tapered off considerably.

Through 17 games, Bey has shot 29 percent from deep on 5.5 attempts per game – a career-worst if those numbers were to hold over the course of the season. He just hasn’t been able to build off of last season’s production. Nonetheless, Bey is only 23-years old and is only in the third season of his career, and he still projects to be a plus shooter – a premium skill in today’s NBA. In addition, Bey is a 6’7 wing who can slide as a small-ball, switchable four with ease, making him a solid asset to have around Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

But reports have come out that the Pistons are listening to inquiries on their 23-year old sharpshooter, and the Pacers should definitely pounce on the opportunity if, indeed, Bey is available.

For starters, the Pacers a bit thin on the wing, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield’s scoring ability notwithstanding. Chris Duarte, before injuring his ankle, has been mired in a bit of sophomore slump. In Duarte’s absence, the Pacers have started Aaron Nesmith, who, for all his athletic gifts, still hasn’t put everything together in his brief career. Nesmith is averaging 7.2 points on poor shooting splits, production unbefitting for a starter.

Thus, Saddiq Bey could be such a godsend for the Pacers. He will have plenty of open looks with Tyrese Haliburton feeding him, and he won’t be saddled too much with the burden of creating his own shot with the Pacers’ plethora of playmakers.

The only question now is what the Pistons’ asking price would be in a potential trade, and given Bey’s low rookie-scale salary, it may take a few draft picks to pry him away from Detroit. But he could very well be worth it.