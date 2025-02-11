The Los Angeles Lakers seemed poised to solve their immediate and long-term center requirements by acquiring Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets in another jaw-dropping trade deadline move. However, Los Angeles reportedly discovered several red flags during Williams’ medical assessment, prompting them to pull out of the agreement with Charlotte. Alex Len, who was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Washington Wizards and later waived, has now become a leading free-agent target after initial reports hinted at a near-complete deal with the Indiana Pacers that ultimately fell apart.

Initially expected to join the Indiana Pacers, that plan appears to have fallen through, leaving Len open for signing.

Len’s NBA career has been a long and winding road since he was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. Len, a 7-foot center, showed promise early in his career but struggled to live up to his draft status.

Over the years, he played for the Suns, Hawks, and most recently, the Sacramento Kings. This season, Len was traded to the Washington Wizards but was waived after averaging just 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.