When the Indiana Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors, the prevailing thought was he was a good fit with Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers were set for a jump in the Eastern Conference standings. Instead, the Pacers have slipped in the standings and don't look like a threat in the East. The Pacers had an open two-way contract roster spot which they recently used to sign Quenton Jackson as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The Pacers additional two-way roster spot became vacant when they converted Kendall Brown's contract to a standard deal. Quenton Jackson now joins Oscar Tshiebwe and Isaiah Wong as the two-way contract players on the Pacers roster.
Jackson joins the Pacers with a little bit of NBA experience. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and ended up with the Capital City Go-Go, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. The Wizards ended up signing him to a two-way contract at midseason.
Jackson played well in nine games for the Wizards during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 6.2 points per game and 1.7 assists with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field and 77.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The Wizards cut Jackson in the offseason and he joined the Chicago Bulls for training camp. He was one of their final roster cuts and he had been playing for their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. Jackson is a tremendous athlete with ball-handling ability. He's a good prospect for the Pacers to evaluate as the regular season winds down.