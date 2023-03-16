Indiana Pacers star guard Buddy Hield laid an egg in Monday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons. He grabbed eight rebounds but scored just seven points — on 3-for-12 shooting from the field — in a game the Pacers lost by a final score of 117-97. So when the Pacers visit the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night to play Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and the Milwaukee Bucks, every Pacers fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Buddy Hield playing tonight vs. the Bucks?

Buddy Hield injury status vs. Bucks

The Pacers have Hield listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to left foot soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Pacers, Myles Turner (lower back soreness) is also questionable to play for Indiana.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hield, 30, is in his seventh year in the NBA and second as a member of the Pacers franchise. He’s averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 69 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Oklahoma standout is shooting the ball very efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Hield’s current 45.5% field-goal percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Don’t expect the Pacers to steal a road win against the Bucks on Thursday, regardless of if Hield is in the lineup. After all, the Bucks have been dominant at home all season, as they own a 28-6 home record, the third-best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Buddy Hield playing tonight vs. the Bucks, the answer is maybe.