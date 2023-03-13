The Indiana Pacers (31-37) visit the Detroit Pistons (15-53) in a game at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Catch our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Pistons prediction and pick prepared for you.

The Pacers have shown some signs of life as of late. They have won six of their last nine games, and they are carrying a two-game winning streak. The Pacers are a half-game behind the 10th spot in the East, so their hopes of getting into the Play-Ins are still a possibility.

Detroit has been in tanking mode this season, with a 15-53 record placing them in last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons are on an 11-game losing streak and are losers in 24 of their last 30 matches. Head coach Dwayne Casey’s squad is in for another lottery pick.

Indiana Pacers: -3.5 (-110)

Detroit Pistons: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Pistons

TV: Bally Sports – Detroit, Bally SPorts – Indiana

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET / 4:10 PM PT

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers are far better than their record shows. They have a ton of talent but they are still figuring out how to finish games convincingly. The Pacers are now 11th in the East, just half a game behind the 10th-seed Chicago Bulls. Indy holds the fourth-best record in the Central Division, behind the Bucks, Cavaliers, and Bulls while getting ahead of today’s hosts.

The Pacers have a 6-4 record in their last 10 games. Their recent win was against today’s hosts still in this building. The Pacers had a hard time adjusting without the likes of Bennedict Mathurin, Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and TJ McConnell. However, six players from the Pacers hoisted double-digit points. Jalen Smith with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Isaiah Jackson tallied a 19-11 double-double while Andrew Nembhard produced 19 points, 3 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Rick Carlisle will surely want to develop the gameplay of his young players. Myles Turner is coming off one of the best seasons he had in the Indy outfit, averaging 18.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game. He already has 18 double-doubles in 57 games played this campaign. Haliburton is also a double-double machine with 20.8 points, 10.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

The Pacers are one of the better teams who can cover the spread in this game. Again, McConnell, Turner, Haliburton, and Mathurin will not see time in this game. Kendall Brown is also out for this game, while Buddy Hield and Trevelin Queen are doubtful to make an appearance.

If Hield suits up in this game, Carlisle will deploy him along with Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Chris Duarte, and Isaiah Jackson in the starting five. In any case, expect more minutes from Jalen Smith, George Hill, James Johnson, Jordan Nwora, and Oshae Brissett off the bench.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Detroit Pistons are 15-53 this season. They are dead last in their division, conference, and the whole league as well. In the whole league, Detroit is tanking this campaign along with Charlotte, San Antonio, and Houston. The Pistons are again headed for the draft lottery, clutching their chances to land possible first-pick Victor Wembanyama from France who currently plays for Metropolitans 92.

The Pistons’ last outing was a 6-point defeat from today’s visitors. They managed to keep the game close up until the third quarter, where both teams had 90 points, but the Pacers poured in 31 points in the fourth frame and led as much as 16 points to secure the settle with a loss on familiar territory. Seven Pistons scored in double-digits. However, the team lacks in having a go-to guy, which is the missing key for them to secure wins in the NBA. Killian Hayes had 17 points, 13 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals in this match. Jalen Duren also had a 16-point, 11-rebound game.

Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team with 21.6 points per game, posting a near 50-40-90 record with his 49-41-88 shooting splits. Last year’s fifth-overall pick Jaden Ivey is averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per contest. Alec Burks, who plays almost exclusively off the bench, has averaged 12.8 points per game on 41 percent shooting from three-point land. Jalen Duren leads the team with 8.8 rebounds while Killian Hayes leads the team with 6.0 assists.

Detroit has averaged just 110.9 points per game, which is 27th in the league. Adding to the team’s struggles, Detroit’s defense has allowed the third-least points per game at 118.5. The silver lining for the Pistons is their ability to get to the line, making 20.4 free-throw makes (2nd in the league) in 26.5 attempts (1st). As a team, the Pistons tally 42.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.2 steals, and 3.9 blocks.

Dwayne Casey will once again be dealing with a lengthy injury list. Burks, Bogdanovic, Ivey, Cade Cunningham, and Isaiah Stewart are out in this game. Isaiah Livers might get the starting nod here, alongside James Wiseman, Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, and Eugene Omoruyi.

Final Pacers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Pacers will be making this an interesting game in their travel, but the Pistons will certainly keep this game close. Back the hosts to take the bonus points. The over will be hit as well.

Final Pacers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons (+3.5 ), Over 226