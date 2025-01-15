Myles Turner is the longest tenured player on the Indiana Pacers roster, so it stands to reason that he's going to have quite a bit of a following among Pacers fans. Turner has withstood constant trade rumors and has become one of the most respected members of the team. All throughout, he's remained loyal to the organization and has given his all on the court. So it shouldn't be all that surprising. that a local family chose to name their newborn baby after Myles Turner.

Once Myles Turner found out that the family had named their baby after him, he had a priceless reaction.

“That's dope, I'm honored, bro, for real, for real,” Turner said. “It's so little, so precious. When I first got here, I think someone named a pig after me, but this is a much better upgrade. So, shout out to y'all, man.”

Turner found out about the baby's named from a social media post he was tagged in by the baby's father announcing the birth of the child and what his name was. He also mentioned that both mom and the baby are doing well.

Myles Turner remains with Pacers

If there was one player in the NBA who was seemingly in trade rumors every season, it was Turner. He's been the Pacers' starting center since his second season in the league in 2016-17, and has always been one of the most productive centers in the NBA despite what anyone might say about his weaknesses as a player.

Before the end of the 2022-23 season, the Pacers inked Turner to a contract extension that will carry him through to the end of this year. Turner is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, unless he and the team can agree on a new deal before the free agency period hits. As per the NBA's new CBA, teams can negotiate with their own free agents immediately after the NBA Finals conclude.

Turner has spent his entire ten year NBA career with the Pacers since they selected him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. This season, he's been averaging 15.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.1 blocked shots with splits of 48.9 percent shooting from the field, 38.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.