Bennedict Mathurin has been quite the revelation for the Indiana Pacers this past season. He wasn’t exactly Rookie of the Year material (although he did get a total of 27 points in the voting), but there’s no denying that the Pacers have unearthed quite a stud in the 20-year-old guard. So much so, that he’s even caught the eye of former Indiana superstar Paul George.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Los Angeles Clippers star had nothing but high praise for Mathurin. As a matter of fact, PG even went as far as comparing the Pacers youngster to an NBA legend in Dwyane Wade:

“I like Bennedit Mathurin. Tough,” George said. “… He tough. He a dog. He got that dog in him. … To me, he’s got a shade of D-Wade in him. That mid-range game, tough, athletic, strong body, savvy, attacking the basket. He’s got a little shade of D-Wade to him.”

Mathurin did not take the NBA by storm as much as Wade did in his rookie year, but to his credit, it’s hard to deny George’s claims about the similarities between the two. Paul George did say “shade of D-Wade” which means that the Pacers shooting guard isn’t in the same light — at least not yet. What cannot be denied, however, is that this young man has a ton of untapped potential in him. Who knows, perhaps Bennedict Mathurin can reach the same heights as Wade did during the latter’s decorated NBA career.